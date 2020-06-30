All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 110 Todd Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
110 Todd Pl NE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

110 Todd Pl NE

110 Todd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Eckington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

110 Todd Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Classic Corner Eckington Rowhouse! Off-Street Parking Included! - This blue, three-bedroom row home in Eckington really stands out! Step into the home and you'll find bright light and tons of space with charming wood floors throughout the main level and upstairs. A spacious living room leads to the dining room both with large windows and classic trim. The updated kitchen has great counter space, wood cabinets, and plenty of room for a second table for day to day meals.

With three bedrooms upstairs there is plenty of space to really spread out. The full bathroom features beautiful white wall tile and a clawfoot tub! Head downstairs to the basement with a perfect laundry set up and extra storage. Outside, check out the deck and patio -- perfect for relaxing at the end of the day! With an intimate backyard and one off-street parking spot this unit has everything you desire!

Set in the heart of Eckington, easily accessible by public transportation and readily adjacent to all the fun of NoMa, Shaw, Bloomingdale, and Brookland, this quaint neighborhood is a true hidden gem. The NoMa-Gallaudet U metro station is a close walk as are the nearby Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. You'll love exploring all the food and popups that Union Market has to offer, as well as local favorites like The Pub and The People, Big Bear Cafe, Red Hen, and Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen. Fitness lovers rejoice as the Metropolitan Branch Trail is just a few short blocks away, the perfect spot for a quick morning jog or bike ride!

Security Deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and a flat fee of $100 for water. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5598843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Todd Pl NE have any available units?
110 Todd Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Todd Pl NE have?
Some of 110 Todd Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Todd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
110 Todd Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Todd Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Todd Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 110 Todd Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 110 Todd Pl NE offers parking.
Does 110 Todd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Todd Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Todd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 110 Todd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 110 Todd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 110 Todd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Todd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Todd Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University