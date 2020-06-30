110 Todd Pl NE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Classic Corner Eckington Rowhouse! Off-Street Parking Included! - This blue, three-bedroom row home in Eckington really stands out! Step into the home and you'll find bright light and tons of space with charming wood floors throughout the main level and upstairs. A spacious living room leads to the dining room both with large windows and classic trim. The updated kitchen has great counter space, wood cabinets, and plenty of room for a second table for day to day meals.



With three bedrooms upstairs there is plenty of space to really spread out. The full bathroom features beautiful white wall tile and a clawfoot tub! Head downstairs to the basement with a perfect laundry set up and extra storage. Outside, check out the deck and patio -- perfect for relaxing at the end of the day! With an intimate backyard and one off-street parking spot this unit has everything you desire!



Set in the heart of Eckington, easily accessible by public transportation and readily adjacent to all the fun of NoMa, Shaw, Bloomingdale, and Brookland, this quaint neighborhood is a true hidden gem. The NoMa-Gallaudet U metro station is a close walk as are the nearby Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. You'll love exploring all the food and popups that Union Market has to offer, as well as local favorites like The Pub and The People, Big Bear Cafe, Red Hen, and Tyber Creek Wine Bar & Kitchen. Fitness lovers rejoice as the Metropolitan Branch Trail is just a few short blocks away, the perfect spot for a quick morning jog or bike ride!



Security Deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric and a flat fee of $100 for water. Pets welcome!



(RLNE5598843)