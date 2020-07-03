1072 30th Street Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Perfectly located in the heart of Georgetown, our recently renovated two story town-home is ideal for corporate housing or short and long term rentals. Private full home in an incredible location that cant be beat- just steps away from the famous M Street shops and restaurants, the Georgetown waterfront, C&O Canal and all that DCs best neighborhood has to offer.



The home is infused with modern finishes, large walk in closet, brand new washer & dryer, private outdoor patio, hardwood floors, recently renovated master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. Best location in all of Washington DC and a beautiful home that is immediately move-in ready!



The home can be rented fully furnished (optional).