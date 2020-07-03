All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1072 30th Street Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1072 30th Street Nw
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:09 AM

1072 30th Street Nw

1072 30th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1072 30th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perfectly located in the heart of Georgetown, our recently renovated two story town-home is ideal for corporate housing or short and long term rentals. Private full home in an incredible location that cant be beat- just steps away from the famous M Street shops and restaurants, the Georgetown waterfront, C&O Canal and all that DCs best neighborhood has to offer.

The home is infused with modern finishes, large walk in closet, brand new washer & dryer, private outdoor patio, hardwood floors, recently renovated master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. Best location in all of Washington DC and a beautiful home that is immediately move-in ready!

The home can be rented fully furnished (optional).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 30th Street Nw have any available units?
1072 30th Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1072 30th Street Nw have?
Some of 1072 30th Street Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1072 30th Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1072 30th Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 30th Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1072 30th Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1072 30th Street Nw offer parking?
No, 1072 30th Street Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1072 30th Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1072 30th Street Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 30th Street Nw have a pool?
No, 1072 30th Street Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1072 30th Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 1072 30th Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 30th Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1072 30th Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University