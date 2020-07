Amenities

Beautiful fully furnished one bedroom/one bathroom apartment located in the heart of DC. The apartment includes an open kitchen and washer and dryer in the unit. The location is walking distance to the metro, restaurants, coffee shops, Wholefoods, gyms, bars and shops. Available for short-term rentals for $179 per night, including internet, cable, heat, electricity and water. Cleaning service available for an additional cost.