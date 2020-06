Amenities

The property can be viewed on Saturday from 10-12:00. U St corridor, one block from U St metro! 3 BD row house for rent. 2BR in upper level on opposite ends of the house, Den (has been used as 3rd BR) on main level. Hardwood floors throughout, CAC, wash/dryer. 1 on-site parking spot. Backyard! Close proximity to Results Gym/Yoga Studios, St Ex Cafe, 930 Club, Polly's, The Black Cat, Lincoln Theater, Studio Theater, Giant or Whole Foods.