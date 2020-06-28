1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Office in Carriage House - Property Id: 150598



Charming unique office in Carriage House with a loft and very high ceilings. Ideal for small non profit or small law firm or non retail operation. Good light and much privacy. Fully equipped modern kitchen and full bath.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150598p

Property Id 150598



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5115927)