1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1

1 Saint Mathews Ct NW, Washington, DC 20036 Dupont Circle
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Property Amenities
Office in Carriage House - Property Id: 150598
Charming unique office in Carriage House with a loft and very high ceilings. Ideal for small non profit or small law firm or non retail operation. Good light and much privacy. Fully equipped modern kitchen and full bath. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150598p Property Id 150598
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5115927)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
