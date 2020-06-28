All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:27 PM

1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1

1 Saint Mathews Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

1 Saint Mathews Ct NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Office in Carriage House - Property Id: 150598

Charming unique office in Carriage House with a loft and very high ceilings. Ideal for small non profit or small law firm or non retail operation. Good light and much privacy. Fully equipped modern kitchen and full bath.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150598p
Property Id 150598

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5115927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 have any available units?
1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 have?
Some of 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 offer parking?
No, 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 have a pool?
No, 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 have accessible units?
No, 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Saint Matthew's Court, NW 1 has units with dishwashers.
