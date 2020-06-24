Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1721 Eaton St
1721 Eaton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1721 Eaton Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sloan's Lake Townhome - Property Id: 100440
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100440
Property Id 100440
(RLNE4707638)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1721 Eaton St have any available units?
1721 Eaton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
What amenities does 1721 Eaton St have?
Some of 1721 Eaton St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1721 Eaton St currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Eaton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Eaton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Eaton St is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Eaton St offer parking?
No, 1721 Eaton St does not offer parking.
Does 1721 Eaton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 Eaton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Eaton St have a pool?
No, 1721 Eaton St does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Eaton St have accessible units?
No, 1721 Eaton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Eaton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Eaton St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Eaton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 Eaton St does not have units with air conditioning.
