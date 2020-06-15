Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3521 Warren Farm Court Available 08/17/20 Spacious Fort Collins Home with Fenced Back Yard! - Great layout, great space, and GREAT location! On a cul-de-sac, close to transportation, shopping, restaurants, downtown, and still in a quiet neighborhood! Attached one car garage with driveway, and fully fenced in backyard with large deck. All bedrooms (three) including the master bedroom and master bathroom, are on the 2nd floor. Main floor living includes large living space, seperate dining area, and open, spacious kitchen! There is plenty of kitchen storage including lots of counter space, cabinets, and full pantry. Kitchen large enough for everyone to be in it at the same time! Sliding glass doors, large yard, and great deck for entertaining in the summer. Upstairs is three beds, two baths, including a utility room with washer and dryer. Large closets in each room, and linen closet in the hallway.



Great price, GREAT location! Don't miss out. Trash included, Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets negotiable with additional deposit.



(RLNE2822940)