Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center dog park game room internet access lobby online portal playground pool table shuffle board

Located in the serene Fort Collins, Colorado area, Courtney Park Apartment Homes is an intimate community in a pristine and engaging environment. Courtney Park's ideal location places you within close proximity to the area's best shopping, dining and entertainment. Courtney Park offers a number of spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to choose from. Experience the luxury of living in a comfortable home with brand new amenities and improvements. Wood-type floors and washers and dryers are just a few of the standard upgrades included with every apartment. Come see the newly renovated Courtney Park today!