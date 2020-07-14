ReNEW Foothills

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $13 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month.
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow. No weight restrictions.
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Space per Unit.
Storage Details: Bike Storage