Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup cable included carpet oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments e-payments internet access package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Foothills Apartment Homes offers spacious two-bedroom floorplan options in the energetic yet pleasing aura of the Fort Collins area. The community provides easy access to Elizabeth Street and is within walking and biking distance of many facilities in the area including Colorado State University, Horsetooth Reservoir, and Spring Canyon Community Park. ReNew Foothills Apartment Homes is a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. Please call today to schedule your personal tour.