Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

ReNEW Foothills

Open Now until 6pm
2155 Orchard Pl · (970) 825-1586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Look & Lease --- If you apply within 24 hrs of your tour and sign a 10-15 month lease, you will receive a $300 community rewards gift card after you move in!
Rent Special
NOW - SEPTEMBER --- If you move in after the 15th of July, August or September and sign a 10-15 month lease your prorated rent will be waived!
Rent Special
Look & Lease a Vacant --- If you sign a 10-15 month lease for a vacant apartment, your security deposit will be halved to $150 instead of the usual $300!
Location

2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Rogers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 028 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 010 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 003 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 790 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNEW Foothills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!ReNew Foothills Apartment Homes offers spacious two-bedroom floorplan options in the energetic yet pleasing aura of the Fort Collins area. The community provides easy access to Elizabeth Street and is within walking and biking distance of many facilities in the area including Colorado State University, Horsetooth Reservoir, and Spring Canyon Community Park. ReNew Foothills Apartment Homes is a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. Please call today to schedule your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $13 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month.
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow. No weight restrictions.
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Space per Unit.
Storage Details: Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ReNEW Foothills have any available units?
ReNEW Foothills has 3 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does ReNEW Foothills have?
Some of ReNEW Foothills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNEW Foothills currently offering any rent specials?
ReNEW Foothills is offering the following rent specials: Look & Lease --- If you apply within 24 hrs of your tour and sign a 10-15 month lease, you will receive a $300 community rewards gift card after you move in!
Is ReNEW Foothills pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNEW Foothills is pet friendly.
Does ReNEW Foothills offer parking?
Yes, ReNEW Foothills offers parking.
Does ReNEW Foothills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNEW Foothills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNEW Foothills have a pool?
No, ReNEW Foothills does not have a pool.
Does ReNEW Foothills have accessible units?
No, ReNEW Foothills does not have accessible units.
Does ReNEW Foothills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNEW Foothills has units with dishwashers.
