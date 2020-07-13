All apartments in Fort Collins
Village Gardens.
Village Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

Village Gardens

Open Now until 6pm
1025 Oxford Ln · (970) 318-7038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Southmoor Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 045D · Avail. Sep 9

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 057E · Avail. Aug 15

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 121K · Avail. Sep 1

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 088H · Avail. Jul 22

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 006A · Avail. Jul 22

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Gardens.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr laundry
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
Discover the true meaning of sophistication and comfort at Village Gardens Apartments in Fort Collins, Colorado. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments equipped with the finest modern amenities, you will surely find the perfect place for you to call home! Centrally located in Fort Collins, you can access nearly any part of town within a matter of minutes from our community. As a resident of Village Gardens, you will be able to enjoy 13 acres of lush landscaping and access to our beautiful clubhouse, which features a sparkling indoor swimming pool, complimentary tanning room, business center, free Wi-Fi and a fitness center. Fort Collins living does not get any better than this!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee, $30 One-time Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Front Door Adjacent Storage Unit

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Village Gardens have any available units?
Village Gardens has 5 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Gardens have?
Some of Village Gardens's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Village Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Village Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Village Gardens offers parking.
Does Village Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Village Gardens has a pool.
Does Village Gardens have accessible units?
No, Village Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Village Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Village Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.

