Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr laundry internet access volleyball court cats allowed parking

Discover the true meaning of sophistication and comfort at Village Gardens Apartments in Fort Collins, Colorado. With spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments equipped with the finest modern amenities, you will surely find the perfect place for you to call home! Centrally located in Fort Collins, you can access nearly any part of town within a matter of minutes from our community. As a resident of Village Gardens, you will be able to enjoy 13 acres of lush landscaping and access to our beautiful clubhouse, which features a sparkling indoor swimming pool, complimentary tanning room, business center, free Wi-Fi and a fitness center. Fort Collins living does not get any better than this!