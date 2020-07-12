/
scotch pines
236 Apartments for rent in Scotch Pines, Fort Collins, CO
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,075
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
940 sqft
Luxury apartments feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tanning room. Close to shopping, including Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.
801 E Drake Rd 98
801 East Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 98 Available 08/01/20 Scotch Pines - Property Id: 312724 801 E. Drake Road. 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. 918 sq. feet, 2nd floor unit. $1300 per month. Very low maintenance. Includes all kitchen appliances, all working great.
809 East Drake Road
809 East Drake Road, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Available June 19th Sorry No Pets This is a 2nd floor 2 bed 1 bath condo located in Mid Town Ft. Collins.
1001 Strachan Drive
1001 Strachan Drive, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Cute 2 Bedroom 1.
1024 Strachan Drive
1024 Strachan Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1143 sqft
Available Immediately Dog negotiable Under 50lbs This is a very nice centrally located townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Scotch Pines
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
3024 Marina Ln 3
3024 Marina Lane, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/25/20 Condo in Sherwood Shores East - Property Id: 5928 Cute 2 bed/3 bath townhome in Sherwood Shores.
605 E Prospect Road
605 East Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/2 Bath House Close to CSU and Downtown - Property Id: 305034 This four bedroom/2 bath house is located minutes from Colorado State University and Old Town Fort Collins! Large home with huge lot and 2 car detached
224 E Swallow Rd
224 East Swallow Road, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 08/01/20 4+ Bedroom/2.5 Bath Close to Mall/CSU Vet Hospital - Property Id: 219765 Large 4+ Bedrooms and 2.
609 Tulane Dr
609 Tulane Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1728 sqft
609 Tulane Dr Available 08/14/20 Cute Brick Ranch Home conveniently located in middle of town - Walk to elementary and junior high school. Great back yard! Conveniently located in the middle of town.
814 Apex Dr. #A
814 Apex Dr, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1758 sqft
814 Apex Dr. #A Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhouse Minutes From CSU! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 3 Bed 3.
223 Parker Street
223 Parker Street, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2506 sqft
Available July 5th 2020 Dog Negotiable - Sorry No Cats This is a wonderful 5 bed 3 bath home.
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available June 5th 2020 Dog Negotiable, Must be under 25 lbs This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath two story condo close to lake Sherwood.
124 Yale Avenue
124 Yale Avenue, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1970 sqft
Available August 5th 2020. Dog Negotiable. Sorry No Cats. This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in mid town Fort Collins. It has a large fenced back yard, a wood burning fireplace and an attached garage.
2205 Purdue Road
2205 Purdue Road, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2080 sqft
This is a great ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage.
2703 Stanford Rd
2703 Stanford Road, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2703 Stanford Rd Available 08/03/20 3 bedroom with bonus room! - We have a very cute bi-level 3 bedroom unit with an extra bonus room, 2 bathrooms and a garage. The backyard is fenced in with a patio.
516 Columbia Rd
516 Columbia Road, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1026 sqft
Mid-Town 2bed/1bath Home! - Don't miss this great Mid-Town location with all of its nearby conveniences! This home was recently remodeled in 2017 and includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
905 E Swallow, Unit 1
905 East Swallow Road, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
Nice 3 BD Condo in Camelot East - 3 bdrm, 1/12 bath, 2-Story Condo available now in Camelot East near the Foothills Mall. Tenant pays electric. Unit has a nice fireplace and patio with your own inidivual storage shed. NO Pets...
1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A
1719 Springmeadows Ct, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A Available 08/14/20 Sweet town house! Great central Fort Collins location close to shopping, parks, and Spring Creek! - Imagine an amazing, quiet location close to Spring Creek trail, shopping & CSU.
2712 Granada Hills Drive
2712 Granada Hills Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2660 sqft
2712 Granada Hills Drive Available 08/05/20 Lovely home in large cul-de-sac, awesome backyard, bring your pets! Available August 2020 - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house in a great neighborhood.
2601 Harvard Street
2601 Harvard St, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
Furnished Executive Rental At the Epi-center of Fort Collins - -- Furnished executive rental - amazingly quiet. Sits at the very epi-center of Fort Collins. Access anywhere in FC within minutes.
1743 Barnwood Drive
1743 Barnwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1575 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Great Outdoor Living Space - This great Mid-Town house is complete with an amazing outdoor living space, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bath, 2 living areas, daylight basement, and is located on a corner lot.
1731 Morningside Drive B
1731 Morningside Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
1731 Morningside Drive B Available 07/23/20 1731 Morningside Drive B - Beautiful property located on Spring Creek Trail. Virtual Tour: https://tours.virtuance.
415 E Swallow Rd
415 East Swallow Road, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable Midtown - Fresh Upgrades! - WOW! Fantastic updates. Newer flooring and paint! Newer windows. Open floor plan with yard and garage.
