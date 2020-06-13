/
173 Apartments for rent in Wellington, CO
7463 Final Turn Dr.
7463 Final Turn Dr, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
3032 sqft
7463 Final Turn Dr.
7611 McClellan Rd.
7611 Mcclellan Road, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2420 sqft
7611 McClellan Rd. Available 08/17/20 Spacious and Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.
4202 White Deer Lane
4202 White Deer Lane, Wellington, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
4202 White Deer Lane Available 07/15/20 Spacious 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch with rec room and wet bar - 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch, fully finished basement with wet bar, large backyard, and 3 car garage! Open plan has vaulted ceilings, wood floors,
3124 Alybar Drive
3124 Alybar Drive, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1618 sqft
Available July 16th Dog Negotiable - Sorry no cats This is a new 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome located in Wellington. Some of the features include an attached garage, unfinished basement, central a/c, patio.
6925 Raleigh Street
6925 Raleigh Street, Wellington, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2200 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable. Sorry No Cats This is a very nice 5 bed 3 bath home. Some of the features include a finished basement, 3 car garage, fenced yard, patio, central a/c.
9089 Spirit Street
9089 Spirit Street, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1870 sqft
Available June 3rd Dog negotiable. Sorry No Cats This is a great home on a large corner lot. Some of the features include a gas fireplace, large fenced yard, office space, jetted tub, 3 car garage, loft space, just to name a few.
7363 Ocean Ridge Street
7363 Ocean Ridge Street, Wellington, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2132 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Wellington! This spacious home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Fall in love with this light and bright four level home.
7578 Little Fox Lane
7578 Little Fox Lane, Wellington, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2012 sqft
SPECIAL: If lease is signed by 6/15/20, you'll get $200 off your security deposit and $100 off first month's rent. Newer 2 story home located in Wellington Downs, east of I-25. Convenient to Fort Collins, as well as Cheyenne.
3805 Jackson Court
3805 Jackson Court, Wellington, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
1848 sqft
Available Immediately Beautiful 5 bed 2 bath located on a cul-de-sac. Large Kitchen Fully Finished Basement with a Full Bath, 3 bedrooms and a Family room/Rec room. Fully fenced back yard. Laundry hookups.
Maple Hill
2408 Summerpark Lane
2408 Summerpark Lane, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2156 sqft
2408 Summerpark Lane Available 09/07/20 ***MUST SEE! 4 Bed/3 Bath in Maple Hill***** - This newer 4 bedroom 3 bath home in north Fort Collins is a MUST SEE! Spacious open floor plan includes new carpet throughout.
Maple Hill
2250 Woodbury Lane
2250 Woodbury Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
2221 sqft
2250 Woodbury Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-bedroom home in Northeast Fort Collins! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.
Maple Hill
2456 Ashland Lane
2456 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1872 sqft
2456 Ashland Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Home with Amenities Galore! - Available July 2nd! Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.
Maple Hill
2475 Ashland Lane
2475 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2475 Ashland Lane Available 07/09/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in North Fort Collins - Simply beautiful! Classic 2 Story Home in North Fort Collins minutes from 1-25, schools with quality features including wood flooring , new carpet, nice private
Waterglen
4033 Celtic Lane
4033 Celtic Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1480 sqft
Available July 1st. Convenient access to I-25 and downtown Fort Collins. This great 3-bedroom home is situated on a large corner lot with a common area green belt to the rear and side of the property. Great yard for a bbq and entertaining.
Maple Hill
2402 Thoreau Drive
2402 Thoreau Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2418 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrm, 3 bathroom, tandem 3 car garage - Property Id: 234136 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home With 3 Car Tandem Garage. Built 2013, Approx.1888 Finished Square Footage & Including The Unfinished Basement Approx.
Results within 10 miles of Wellington
Scotch Pines
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,223
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Luxury apartments feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tanning room. Close to shopping, including Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.
Pinecone
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Prospect-Shields
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,179
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
820 sqft
Stone Creek Apartments is located at 1121 West Prospect Road Fort Collins, CO and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Rogers Park
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
North Campus West
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, CO!\n\nNestled in the heart of Fort Collins, Eleven13 Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Prospect-Shields
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,049
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
748 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
935 sqft
Heritage Park Apartments & Townhomes offers residents the choice between one bedroom apartments and two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in Fort Collins, CO.
Lake Street Homes
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,140
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,636
1050 sqft
The Social at Stadium Walk Student Spaces offers spacious one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the energetic area of Southern CSU.
Downtown Fort Collins
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.
Southmoor Village
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,211
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Wellington rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,970.
Some of the colleges located in the Wellington area include Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Northern Colorado, and Colorado State University-Fort Collins. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wellington from include Fort Collins, Westminster, Thornton, Boulder, and Longmont.