Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:29 PM

55 Apartments for rent in Cheyenne, WY

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5012 Rock Springs St
5012 Rock Springs Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1498 sqft
5012 Rock Springs St Available 06/19/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 1474 square feet + 642 unfinished basement - 3 bedroom - 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
701 W 31st Street
701 West 31st Street, Cheyenne, WY
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
701 W 31st Street Available 06/22/20 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, GARDEN LEVEL APARTMENT MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN! - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM GARDEN LEVEL APARTMENT COMMON AREA LAUNDRY NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS & ELECTRIC TENANTS ARE

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7243 Bomar Drive
7243 Bomar Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1756 sqft
Newly Remodeled! - This recently remodeled property offers 3BD/2BA, all new appliances, paint and carpet! There is a large fenced backyard, deck, and attached 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
314 W 27th St
314 West 27th Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2552 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, DOWNTOWN LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 Brookfield Ct #3
114 Brookfield Court, Cheyenne, WY
1 Bedroom
$850
796 sqft
114 Brookfield Ct.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1507 Crook Ave.
1507 Crook Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1094 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM HOUSE - 3 BEDROOMS WITH A BONUS ROOM 3 BATHROOMS SINGLE FAMILY HOME 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH REMOTES WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED FENCED YARD DOGS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MO AND A $200 NON

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
707 W 31st Street
707 West 31st Street, Cheyenne, WY
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
707 W 31st Street Available 07/13/20 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, GARDEN LEVEL APARTMENT, MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN! - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM GARDEN LEVEL APARTMENT COMMON AREA LAUNDRY NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR GAS & ELECTRIC TENANTS REQUIRED TO

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1126 White Water Ct
1126 White Water Court, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3292 sqft
Exceptionally Spacious in the Pointe! - This GORGEOUS 4BD/3BA Ranch Style home in the Pointe has multiple upgrades throughout the property.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6727 Painted Rock Trl.
6727 Painted Rock Trail, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE WASHER/DRYER UNFINISHED BASEMENT 2 CAR GARAGE WITH REMOTES SPRINKLER SYSTEM CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANT PAYS ALL UTILTIES AND IS RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
713 W 25th St.
713 West 25th Street, Cheyenne, WY
1 Bedroom
$995
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
713 W 25th St. Available 06/22/20 Fantasic Ranch - This adorable 1BD/2BA property is located in a quiet neighborhood. There are hardwood floors upstairs. There are washer and dryer hook ups in the basement. The backyard is fully fenced.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3517 Central Ave
3517 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2079 sqft
3517 Central Ave Available 07/13/20 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM HOUSE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED FENCED BACKYARD PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grandview Park
1 Unit Available
4916 Continental Place
4916 Continental Place, Cheyenne, WY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1240 sqft
4916 Continental Place Available 07/13/20 2 BED 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE - 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE SPRINKLER SYSTEM LAUNDRY AREA WITH HOOKUPS NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR SNOW REMOVAL AND YARD CARE TENANTS

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3023 Pioneer Ave
3023 Pioneer Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2816 sqft
Gorgeous Avenues Home! - This GORGEOUS single-family property has 3BD/2BA, 2,816 sq. ft., beautiful built-ins, formal dining, lots of storage and a one car garage. Washer/Dryer are included. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3650 Gunsmoke Road
3650 Gun Smoke Road, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1660 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM SADDLE RIDGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM RANCH STYLE HOME CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE SPRINKLER SYSTEM NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANT(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES TENANT(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR YARD

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3517 McComb Ave - 2
3517 Mccomb Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
3517 McComb Ave - 2 Available 07/13/20 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH DETACHED APARTMENT - 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH DETACHED APARTMENT WITH OFF STREET PARKING SPOT PATIO FOR TENANT USE PETS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH $200 NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT AND ADDITIONAL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4032 Raindancer Trail
4032 Rain Dancer Trl, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2130 sqft
4032 Raindancer Trail Available 07/13/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountview Park
1 Unit Available
1868 Cherry Ct
1868 Cherry Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM ONE CAR GARAGE PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS DOG FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH AND $200 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO SMOKING TENANT(S)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 Hacienda Court
208 Hacienda Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
208 Hacienda Court Available 07/13/20 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, VILLAGE CREEK TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR BACKYARD LAWN CARE

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
321 West 1st Ave
321 West 1st Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1928 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM AVENUES HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH AND A $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE & SNOW

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6601 Horse Soldier Rd.
6601 Horse Soldier Rd, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2130 sqft
MUST SEE EXECUTIVE TWINHOME IN SADDLE RIDGE SUBDIVISION - 3 BEDROOM 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4803 East 14th St
4803 East 14th Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1964 sqft
4803 East 14th St Available 06/26/20 3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LARGE YARD - 3 BEDROOMS 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
315 Hacienda Ct.
315 Hacienda Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
315 Hacienda Ct.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3813 Firewalker Trail
3813 Fire Walker Trl, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2130 sqft
3813 Firewalker Trail Available 07/10/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH Saddle Ridge Townhouse - 3 BEDROOM 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4711 Long Branch Loop
4711 Long Branch Loop, Cheyenne, WY
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2184 sqft
4711 Long Branch Loop Available 06/16/20 4711 Long Branch Loop - Gorgeous home with so much to offer! This is a must see! Fully finished basement with bonus room for an office and fenced in back yard that is pet friendly.

Median Rent in Cheyenne

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cheyenne is $643, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $855.
Studio
$614
1 Bed
$643
2 Beds
$855
3+ Beds
$1,197
City GuideCheyenne
Often referred to as “Frontier City,” Cheyenne is a quiet town with an independent spirit. It also happens to be the capital of Wyoming. Situated between two major highways, I-25 and I-80, Cheyenne boasts historic places (over 50 on the National Register of Historic Places) and a ton of outdoor space. In fact, it has been called “Trail Town USA” due to its many trails, parks and green spaces. Here, you really are free to roam in this plain state.
Life in Cheyenne

With all that open space comes a lot of wind and some pretty cold temperatures. Winters here are cold and long. Furthermore, winter doesn’t always happen when you’d think. Snow falls as late as March and April and will have you welcoming the arid Cheyenne summers. What we’re really trying to say is: “stay on your weather-toes.”

Roaming free and living independently, or away from the hustle and bustle of a “big” city, are some of the many appealing parts of Cheyenne, but what makes believers out of the residents is the great cost of living, the lack of traffic (you can get anywhere in 10 minutes) and the absence of state income tax. That’s right, friends. Keeping your money close is just a perk of living in this Wyoming town.

Speaking of government, those moving here for work should know that government jobs are the largest part of Cheyenne’s economy. Your friends and neighbors will likely be city or state government employees and/or servicemen living or working at the local Air Force base.

But just because Cheyenne is full of hard working people doesn’t mean it lacks fun. While downtown may be full of city and government offices, it’s also the go-to spot for entertainment such as Cheyenne Frontier Days—a 10-day concert event and the nation’s largest outdoor rodeo. Yee-haw! Rest easy, Cheyenne knows how to party, partner.

Now that we have told you where to work and party, let’s talk about where to live. A typical home in Cheyenne is a three to four bedrooms on a nice-sized piece of land. There isn’t a bad area in the city and newer apartment buildings are popping up around town. The only thing that differs throughout certain parts of the city is that the more west you move, the more remote your living experience will be.

Additionally, the more west you live, the closer you are to the base. This area is filled with working professionals, active military personnel, seniors and those who own a lot of land. While you can find apartments out west, the majority of living options are single-family homes.

On the other hand, the east side of town is rapidly growing and apartments are sprouting up. There are also a few more singles, college students and young professionals in this part of Cheyenne. While it is still just a few minutes from the base, it is closer to downtown, shopping, dining and Laramie Community College.

Sure, you won’t find Madison Ave. shopping here or a downtown full of coffee shops, but there is a local way of doing things that’s entirely Cheyenne. Good luck finding your home on the range and happy hunting!

June 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report. Cheyenne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cheyenne rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Cheyenne rent trends were flat over the past month

Cheyenne rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cheyenne stand at $643 for a one-bedroom apartment and $855 for a two-bedroom. Cheyenne's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Cheyenne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cheyenne has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cheyenne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cheyenne's median two-bedroom rent of $855 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cheyenne.
    • While rents in Cheyenne remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cheyenne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Cheyenne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Cheyenne?
    In Cheyenne, the median rent is $614 for a studio, $643 for a 1-bedroom, $855 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,197 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cheyenne, check out our monthly Cheyenne Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Cheyenne?
    Some of the colleges located in the Cheyenne area include Aims Community College, University of Northern Colorado, and Colorado State University-Fort Collins. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Cheyenne?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cheyenne from include Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Johnstown, and Evans.

