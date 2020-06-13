55 Apartments for rent in Cheyenne, WY📍
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 9
1 of 9
1 of 5
1 of 22
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 4
1 of 35
1 of 16
1 of 4
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 10
1 of 9
With all that open space comes a lot of wind and some pretty cold temperatures. Winters here are cold and long. Furthermore, winter doesn’t always happen when you’d think. Snow falls as late as March and April and will have you welcoming the arid Cheyenne summers. What we’re really trying to say is: “stay on your weather-toes.”
Roaming free and living independently, or away from the hustle and bustle of a “big” city, are some of the many appealing parts of Cheyenne, but what makes believers out of the residents is the great cost of living, the lack of traffic (you can get anywhere in 10 minutes) and the absence of state income tax. That’s right, friends. Keeping your money close is just a perk of living in this Wyoming town.
Speaking of government, those moving here for work should know that government jobs are the largest part of Cheyenne’s economy. Your friends and neighbors will likely be city or state government employees and/or servicemen living or working at the local Air Force base.
But just because Cheyenne is full of hard working people doesn’t mean it lacks fun. While downtown may be full of city and government offices, it’s also the go-to spot for entertainment such as Cheyenne Frontier Days—a 10-day concert event and the nation’s largest outdoor rodeo. Yee-haw! Rest easy, Cheyenne knows how to party, partner.
Now that we have told you where to work and party, let’s talk about where to live. A typical home in Cheyenne is a three to four bedrooms on a nice-sized piece of land. There isn’t a bad area in the city and newer apartment buildings are popping up around town. The only thing that differs throughout certain parts of the city is that the more west you move, the more remote your living experience will be.
Additionally, the more west you live, the closer you are to the base. This area is filled with working professionals, active military personnel, seniors and those who own a lot of land. While you can find apartments out west, the majority of living options are single-family homes.
On the other hand, the east side of town is rapidly growing and apartments are sprouting up. There are also a few more singles, college students and young professionals in this part of Cheyenne. While it is still just a few minutes from the base, it is closer to downtown, shopping, dining and Laramie Community College.
Sure, you won’t find Madison Ave. shopping here or a downtown full of coffee shops, but there is a local way of doing things that’s entirely Cheyenne. Good luck finding your home on the range and happy hunting!
June 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report. Cheyenne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cheyenne rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
June 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report. Cheyenne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cheyenne rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Cheyenne rent trends were flat over the past month
Cheyenne rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cheyenne stand at $643 for a one-bedroom apartment and $855 for a two-bedroom. Cheyenne's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Cheyenne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Cheyenne has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cheyenne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Cheyenne's median two-bedroom rent of $855 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cheyenne.
- While rents in Cheyenne remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cheyenne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Cheyenne.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.