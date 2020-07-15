/
/
/
Aims Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:13 AM
24 Apartments For Rent Near Aims Community College
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 AM
25 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
10 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,257
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
Studio
$900
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5551 W 29th Street 3411
5551 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Greeley 2Bedroom/2Bath/2Parking - $1400 - Property Id: 309286 Spacious 2 Bedroom\2 Bath\2 Parking (1 car detached garage/+1 reserved spot) condo located on the 1st floor.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3623 W 29th St #2
3623 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1240 sqft
3623 W 29th St #2 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3329, Corvina, Court
3329 Corvina Court, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2468 sqft
Wonderful patio home in Grapevine Hollow neighborhood. Very open layout with family room blending into full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, granite, dining area opens to back yard patio.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3023 67th Ave Way
3023 67th Avenue Way, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3240 sqft
Great St. Michael's Patio Home With Low Maintenance Yard - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** Custom Wood Features 4 Bedrooms or 3 Plus Office 2.
1 of 14
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
2816 39th Ave
2816 39th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,650
2816 39th Ave Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous 3-4 bedroom home, plus 2 car garage - Beautiful inside and out! The house is 3 bedrooms with an additional spare room in the unfinished basement, and two bathrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Country Club West
4926 W 10th Street Road
4926 West 10th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Townhome near the Greeley country club with lots of natural daylight and generous amounts of storage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
28th St - 35th Ave
4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523
4672 West 20th Street Road, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1560 sqft
2 Bedroom, 3 bath, vaulted ceilings, and includes all kitchen appliances. Gas fireplace, large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom has private bath also.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Cascade Park
2840 W 21st St #9
2840 West 21st Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1452 sqft
2840 W 21st St #9 Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhome in Lakemont Subdivision of Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 3 Bed/2 Bath Kitchen Appliances Included:
1 of 36
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pheasant Run
117 43rd Ave Court
117 43rd Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
117 43rd Ave Court - You can't beat this location! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/ a 2-car garage and finished basement w/ additional family room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5775 West 29th Street # 1104
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1092 sqft
Main Level West Fork Condo - This 2 bedroom condo features an open floor plan, 2 patios, fireplace, large walk in closet, and an attached garage. Amenities include clubhouse,indoor/outdoor pool,fitness center, snow removal and lawn care.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
7706 23rd Street Road
7706 23rd Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
3108 sqft
Large sunny ranch! Private master on one side of home with large attached bath & walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms on other side of home. Open floor plan w/large living area, kitchen & dining. Laundry room is large with countertop for folding.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
28th St - 35th Ave
3660 25th Street #102
3660 25th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 2 bedroom condo in great location avail 7/10 - Come take a look at this beautiful 2 bedroom condo close to Centerplace shopping center 2 1/2 bath, D/W, W/D included, A/C, Fireplace, 2 car garage, Quick access to HWY 34 Rent and
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
6321 Burgundy St
6321 Burgundy Street, Evans, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/01/20 House for rent - Property Id: 314398 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314398 Property Id 314398 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910460)
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Westview
1140 26 Avenue
1140 26th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
950 sqft
Great townhouse, large family room, half bathroom and full kitchen on main level, two bedrooms & full bathroom on second level. Fenced in back yard, 1 reserved parking space with extra spaces available. Great location in central Greeley. W/D hookups.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Edwards
816 37th Avenue Court
816 37th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1071 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New paint and new flooring throughout. Nice 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Living room, eating area, 1/2 bath and kitchen on main floor.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodbriar
2957 W 17th Street Road
2957 17th Street Road, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage HOME - Fabulous location, across the street from a big park, all BRAND NEW flooring, paint, bathrooms! Don't miss out on this great home (RLNE5503149)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Westmoor Acres
4323 W 9th Street Rd Apt 19
4323 9th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1436 sqft
This updated condo in West Greeley has had some recent updates. It is close to shopping and parks. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and a two car garage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arvada, COBroomfield, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO