1209 Village Ln

Welcome home to this lovely tri-level in west Fort Collins! Lots of living space with three bedrooms and bathroom on upper level, kitchen, dining and living room on main level, and additional bedroom, family room and bathroom in lower level! Newer vinyl plank flooring on the main level, and fresh interior paint too! Bathroom with double sink, new counter top, new cabinets, new shower/tub, new tile and flooring.

Kitchen, stairs and hall will have new hard flooring.



On a cul-de-sac with fully fenced yard, just a short distance to Horsetooth, grocery, dining, & CSU Campus. One car garage and all kitchen appliances included!



Available on or around August 17th, 2020



Lease Term: 1 year



Rent: $1,695/month



Deposit: $1,675



$50 application per adult applicant and co-signor.



Pets: Negotiable on case by case basis. A $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet and pet rent per pet will apply. Proof of pet care and vaccinations will apply.



