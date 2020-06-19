All apartments in Fort Collins
1209 Village Ln
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:29 AM

1209 Village Ln

1209 Village Lane · (970) 686-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1209 Village Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80521
P.O.E.T

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
**APPLICATION PENDING**
Sorry, we're not accepting any applications at this time.

Due to health concerns, we will not have open houses or individual showings.

Welcome home to this lovely tri-level in west Fort Collins! Lots of living space with three bedrooms and bathroom on upper level, kitchen, dining and living room on main level, and additional bedroom, family room and bathroom in lower level! Newer vinyl plank flooring on the main level, and fresh interior paint too! Bathroom with double sink, new counter top, new cabinets, new shower/tub, new tile and flooring.
Kitchen, stairs and hall will have new hard flooring.

On a cul-de-sac with fully fenced yard, just a short distance to Horsetooth, grocery, dining, & CSU Campus. One car garage and all kitchen appliances included!

We highly encourage you to visit our website at www.realestatewright.com to verify you are viewing the most up to date and accurate information about the property, and to protect you from potential scams. Wright Real Estate, Inc. will never ask you to wire money!

FOR THE PRIVACY & RESPECT FOR OUR CURRENT RESIDENCE WE ASK THAT YOU REFRAIN FROM VISITING THE PROPERTY UNLESS IT IS DURING AN OPEN HOUSE OR BY APPOINTMENT.

Available on or around August 17th, 2020

Lease Term: 1 year

Rent: $1,695/month

Deposit: $1,675

$50 application per adult applicant and co-signor.

Pets: Negotiable on case by case basis. A $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet and pet rent per pet will apply. Proof of pet care and vaccinations will apply.

NOTICES

Wright Real Estate, Inc. strictly complies with the City of Fort Collins Occupancy Limits ordinance (3 Unrelated Rule). Click the link for additional information: http://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

Wright Real Estate, Inc. does not discriminate against applicants based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age (provided the applicant has the ability to enter into a binding contract), because all or part of the applicant's income derives from any public assistance program, or because the applicant has in good faith exercised any right under the Consumer Protection Act. The federal agency which administers compliance with this law is the Federal Trade Commission, Equal Credit Opportunity, Washington, D.C. 20580

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, tenant to verify.

Gretchen "Demi" Smith is the Managing Broker for Wright Real Estate, Inc. and is an agent for the owner of the property (Landlord). There is no agency relationship with any prospective tenant or current tenant. Tenant is a customer to Wright Real Estate, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Village Ln have any available units?
1209 Village Ln has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Village Ln have?
Some of 1209 Village Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Village Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Village Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Village Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Village Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Village Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Village Ln does offer parking.
Does 1209 Village Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 Village Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Village Ln have a pool?
No, 1209 Village Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Village Ln have accessible units?
No, 1209 Village Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Village Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Village Ln has units with dishwashers.
