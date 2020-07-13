All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like
The Habitat at Fort Collins.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
The Habitat at Fort Collins
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Habitat at Fort Collins

2736 Raintree Dr · (970) 445-1492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2736 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80526

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit X03 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit A14 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit G10 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B04 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit K10 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit W08 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 43+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Habitat at Fort Collins.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
green community
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Habitat @ Fort Collins Apartment Homes offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plan options in the energetic yet pleasing aura of the Fort Collins area. The community provides easy access to Shields St and Harmony Rd and is within walking and biking distance of many facilities in the area including Colorado State University, Horsetooth Reservoir, and Spring Canyon Community Park. The Habitat @ Fort Collins Apartments is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. At The Habitat @ Fort Collins Apartment Homes the possibilities are endless! Please call today to schedule your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 Bedroom), $250 (2 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin (Non Refundable), $200 Holding Fee (Refundable if canceled withing 72 hrs)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $25/month, Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow. Weight Restrictions: Total combined weight of pets cannot be over 100 lbs.
Parking Details: First come first serve, one vehicle per tenant limit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Habitat at Fort Collins have any available units?
The Habitat at Fort Collins has 55 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does The Habitat at Fort Collins have?
Some of The Habitat at Fort Collins's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Habitat at Fort Collins currently offering any rent specials?
The Habitat at Fort Collins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Habitat at Fort Collins pet-friendly?
Yes, The Habitat at Fort Collins is pet friendly.
Does The Habitat at Fort Collins offer parking?
Yes, The Habitat at Fort Collins offers parking.
Does The Habitat at Fort Collins have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Habitat at Fort Collins offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Habitat at Fort Collins have a pool?
Yes, The Habitat at Fort Collins has a pool.
Does The Habitat at Fort Collins have accessible units?
Yes, The Habitat at Fort Collins has accessible units.
Does The Habitat at Fort Collins have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Habitat at Fort Collins has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 BedroomsFort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Luxury PlacesFort Collins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman ParkRogers ParkDowntown Fort CollinsUniversity NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeAims Community College