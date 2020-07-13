The Habitat at Fort Collins.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet oven recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool hot tub volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments green community online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Habitat @ Fort Collins Apartment Homes offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plan options in the energetic yet pleasing aura of the Fort Collins area. The community provides easy access to Shields St and Harmony Rd and is within walking and biking distance of many facilities in the area including Colorado State University, Horsetooth Reservoir, and Spring Canyon Community Park. The Habitat @ Fort Collins Apartments is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. At The Habitat @ Fort Collins Apartment Homes the possibilities are endless! Please call today to schedule your personal tour.