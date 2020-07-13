The Habitat at Fort Collins.

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 Bedroom), $250 (2 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin (Non Refundable), $200 Holding Fee (Refundable if canceled withing 72 hrs)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash: $25/month, Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow. Weight Restrictions: Total combined weight of pets cannot be over 100 lbs.
Parking Details: First come first serve, one vehicle per tenant limit.