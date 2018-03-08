All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1032 Cunningham Drive #2

1032 Cunningham Drive · (970) 797-3383 ext. 9707973383
Location

1032 Cunningham Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Five Oaks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 - #2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1032 Cunningham Drive #2 - #2 Available 08/01/20 Fully furnished 3 bed/2bath townhome! - Fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome located in mid-town Fort Collins. AVAILABLE NOW month to month or long term. This home features nice bright kitchen with pantry, 2 1/2 baths, large finished basement with tons of space for an office, attached 1-car garage and private patio. This home includes all furnishings - linens, dishes and everything you need to be at home - just bring your suitcase! Quiet cul-de-sac in lovely neighborhood.

(RLNE5590222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 have any available units?
1032 Cunningham Drive #2 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 have?
Some of 1032 Cunningham Drive #2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Cunningham Drive #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 does offer parking.
Does 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 have a pool?
No, 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 have accessible units?
No, 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 Cunningham Drive #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
