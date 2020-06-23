Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 3048 S. Cherokee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3048 S. Cherokee St
Last updated September 12 2019 at 4:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3048 S. Cherokee St
3048 South Cherokee Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3048 South Cherokee Street, Englewood, CO 80110
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom home in great location. Rental price $200 under the market.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3048 S. Cherokee St have any available units?
3048 S. Cherokee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Englewood, CO
.
What amenities does 3048 S. Cherokee St have?
Some of 3048 S. Cherokee St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3048 S. Cherokee St currently offering any rent specials?
3048 S. Cherokee St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 S. Cherokee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3048 S. Cherokee St is pet friendly.
Does 3048 S. Cherokee St offer parking?
Yes, 3048 S. Cherokee St does offer parking.
Does 3048 S. Cherokee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 S. Cherokee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 S. Cherokee St have a pool?
No, 3048 S. Cherokee St does not have a pool.
Does 3048 S. Cherokee St have accessible units?
No, 3048 S. Cherokee St does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 S. Cherokee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 S. Cherokee St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3048 S. Cherokee St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3048 S. Cherokee St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir
Englewood, CO 80113
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80110
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St
Englewood, CO 80113
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court
Englewood, CO 80113
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl
Englewood, CO 80113
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111
Similar Pages
Englewood 1 Bedrooms
Englewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with Balcony
Englewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Loveland, CO
Greeley, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Brighton, CO
Lone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Golden, CO
Louisville, CO
Lafayette, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College