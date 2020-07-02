LP1 Research - #600

Amenities
Great condo in the heart of Capitol Hill. Brick building with a rooftop deck with an amazing view, off-street designated parking, and on-site laundry. Hardwood floors throughout, big windows and new paint. Window AC unit included for hot summer days. Additional storage in the basement.
Location, location. Walking distance to Cheesman Park, Governers Park, Cherry Creek and downtown Denver. Experience some of Denver's best restaurants, bars, shopping, and entertainment. Plenty of transportation options including light rail.
No pets. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.