Denver, CO
LP1 Research - #600
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:56 PM

LP1 Research - #600

925 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

925 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great condo in the heart of Capitol Hill. Brick building with a rooftop deck with an amazing view, off-street designated parking, and on-site laundry. Hardwood floors throughout, big windows and new paint. Window AC unit included for hot summer days. Additional storage in the basement.

Location, location. Walking distance to Cheesman Park, Governers Park, Cherry Creek and downtown Denver. Experience some of Denver's best restaurants, bars, shopping, and entertainment. Plenty of transportation options including light rail.

No pets. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #600 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #600 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #600 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #600's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #600 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #600 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #600 pet-friendly?
No, LP1 Research - #600 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does LP1 Research - #600 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #600 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #600 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #600 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #600 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #600 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #600 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #600 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #600 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #600 does not have units with dishwashers.

