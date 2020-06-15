All apartments in Denver
LP1 Research - #135

215 East 11th Avenue · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 East 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 E. 11th Ave #A10 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
online portal
Quaint Condo with Historic Charm and a Gated Building Entrance! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease!

Lovely Garden-Level Unit in Historic 1908 Building in Denver's Cap Hill with hardwood floors and an open kitchen living room area. This unit is only blocks to the State Capitol; numerous local restaurants, pubs, and museums. One street residential parking permit available through the city, or private paid reserved lots nearby with snow removal with varying prices. Laundry on-site on same level as unit.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, heat and trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5683362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #135 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #135 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #135 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #135's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #135 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #135 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #135 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #135 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #135 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #135 does offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #135 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #135 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #135 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #135 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #135 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #135 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #135 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #135 has units with dishwashers.
