Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

Clay/28th

2752 North Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

2752 North Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80b6c2d05f ---- A high-end, modern condo with an open floor plan and lots of natural light. Five minute Uber ride to LoDo and Union Station and walking distance to some of Denver\'s hottest restaurants and bars. Corner unit with a wall of windows in the main living area and an oversized private patio to enjoy the outdoors. Other amenities include: - Bright open floor plan with oversized windows and 11ft ceilings - Modern design - Gourmet kitchen featuring quartz countertops, perfect for entertaining - Master bedroom walk-in closet - One secure garage parking space - Oversized soaking tub - Large private balcony with downtown views - Front load LG washer/dryer - Nest thermostat Available for 12 month lease terms starting August 1, 2019. Water, trash and sewer included in the rent. Gas and electric are paid for by the tenant. Move-In Details Minimum Lease: 12 Months Preferred Move-In: 08/01/2019 Security Deposit: $2,600.00 Application Requirements Credit report Background check Total cost: $39.99 Features and Amenities Washer/Dryer: In Unit Parking: Garage Air Conditioning Hardwood Floors Dishwasher Walk-In Closet Outdoor Space: Balcony Wheelchair accessible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clay/28th have any available units?
Clay/28th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Clay/28th have?
Some of Clay/28th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clay/28th currently offering any rent specials?
Clay/28th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clay/28th pet-friendly?
No, Clay/28th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Clay/28th offer parking?
Yes, Clay/28th offers parking.
Does Clay/28th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clay/28th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clay/28th have a pool?
No, Clay/28th does not have a pool.
Does Clay/28th have accessible units?
Yes, Clay/28th has accessible units.
Does Clay/28th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clay/28th has units with dishwashers.

