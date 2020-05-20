Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80b6c2d05f ---- A high-end, modern condo with an open floor plan and lots of natural light. Five minute Uber ride to LoDo and Union Station and walking distance to some of Denver\'s hottest restaurants and bars. Corner unit with a wall of windows in the main living area and an oversized private patio to enjoy the outdoors. Other amenities include: - Bright open floor plan with oversized windows and 11ft ceilings - Modern design - Gourmet kitchen featuring quartz countertops, perfect for entertaining - Master bedroom walk-in closet - One secure garage parking space - Oversized soaking tub - Large private balcony with downtown views - Front load LG washer/dryer - Nest thermostat Available for 12 month lease terms starting August 1, 2019. Water, trash and sewer included in the rent. Gas and electric are paid for by the tenant. Move-In Details Minimum Lease: 12 Months Preferred Move-In: 08/01/2019 Security Deposit: $2,600.00 Application Requirements Credit report Background check Total cost: $39.99 Features and Amenities Washer/Dryer: In Unit Parking: Garage Air Conditioning Hardwood Floors Dishwasher Walk-In Closet Outdoor Space: Balcony Wheelchair accessible