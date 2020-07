Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill 24hr maintenance business center courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub online portal package receiving smoke-free community tennis court

Bridges at 9 Mile Station (formerly known as The Artisan) is located in Central Denver near the Highline Canal trail, Kennedy Golf Course and Cherry Creek Reservoir. If walkability and access are important to you this location is ideal. We are a five minute commute to the Denver Tech Center and a short distance from two multi-directional light rail stations.



You will love relaxing by our sparkling pool and entertaining friends around the community grill stations as well as the added conveniences of covered parking, a business lounge and all-inclusive fitness center. Come see for yourself what makes us special.