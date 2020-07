Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving valet service accessible garage parking bocce court carport game room hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access

Alta SoBo Station’s one and two bedroom boutique apartments in Denver, Colorado, offer high-end finishes and lifestyle-enhancing amenities throughout. Perfectly situated in the thriving SoBo District of Denver just steps from the Alameda Light Rail Station, the best of the city’s dining, entertainment, and fun is at your fingertips at Alta SoBo Station. Expect more from your home. Live fully at Alta SoBo Station.