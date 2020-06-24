All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 9784 th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9784 th Street
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:44 AM

9784 th Street

9784 Forest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9784 Forest Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
24hr concierge
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
media room
1BR/1BA unit on the 24th floor
783 square feet; faces south
Great location in the heart of Denver
1 block to 16th Street Mall with its shops and restaurants
Easy walk to Convention Center and Theater for the Performing Arts
Near Light Rail
Brooks Towers high rise condominiums
Stands 41 stories high
24-hour concierge
Secured entry
Spectacular city and mountain views
Swimming pool and sun deck
Residents lounge and billiards center
Fitness center and laundry facilities
Located at 1020 15th Street between Curtis and Arapahoe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9784 th Street have any available units?
9784 th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9784 th Street have?
Some of 9784 th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9784 th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9784 th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9784 th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9784 th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9784 th Street offer parking?
No, 9784 th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9784 th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9784 th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9784 th Street have a pool?
Yes, 9784 th Street has a pool.
Does 9784 th Street have accessible units?
No, 9784 th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9784 th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9784 th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University