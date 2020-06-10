975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

HIGH-END LUXURY Condo ~ in the GOLDEN TRIANGLE Downtown Denver ~ The BEAUVALLON, with its EUROPEAN FLARE, is one of the most PRESTIGIOUS Communities in Denver ~ you will Love the 5th-floor OUTDOOR OASIS with its Beautiful Outdoor POOL, European GARDENS, Picnic Areas, HOT TUB and City/ Mountain VIEWS.



This GORGEOUS 2-bed, 2-bath Condo faces WEST with MOUNTAIN and CITY VIEWS and One of the Largest Balconies in the Beauvallon ~ There are Gorgeous Wood Floors, an Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Master Suite with Jetted Tub ~ Full Size Washer/ Dryer included ~ FREE Heat, AC, Water, Trash ~ One Secure Garage Space (included) Conveniently Located on the Same Floor (extra spaces available) ~ extra Storage Unit in the Garage ~ Security Building with on-site Concierge.



Residents get Discounted Memberships for MATRIX, a World-Class Spa and Fitness Center ~ convenient Ground-level Retail includes Restaurants, Coffee and more ~ DOWNTOWN DENVER is your PLAYGROUND ~ Walk to Shops, Restaurants, Museums, Clubs, South Broadway Entertainment District and more ~ Easy Access to EVERYTHING!



Link to the Matrix gym/spa:

https://matrixfitnessandspa.com/#gym



LOCATION: 975 N Lincoln St #4D-North Tower

AVAILABLE: August 1

RENT: $2,295 per month - which INCLUDES Heat/ AC/ HOA and ALL Amenities.

DEPOSIT: $2,295

LEASE TERM: 12 to 24 Months

PETS: Sorry no pets



For a Showing call Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378



www.irdenver.com



...