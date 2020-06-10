All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:55 AM

975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N

975 North Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

975 North Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
HIGH-END LUXURY Condo ~ in the GOLDEN TRIANGLE Downtown Denver ~ The BEAUVALLON, with its EUROPEAN FLARE, is one of the most PRESTIGIOUS Communities in Denver ~ you will Love the 5th-floor OUTDOOR OASIS with its Beautiful Outdoor POOL, European GARDENS, Picnic Areas, HOT TUB and City/ Mountain VIEWS.

This GORGEOUS 2-bed, 2-bath Condo faces WEST with MOUNTAIN and CITY VIEWS and One of the Largest Balconies in the Beauvallon ~ There are Gorgeous Wood Floors, an Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Master Suite with Jetted Tub ~ Full Size Washer/ Dryer included ~ FREE Heat, AC, Water, Trash ~ One Secure Garage Space (included) Conveniently Located on the Same Floor (extra spaces available) ~ extra Storage Unit in the Garage ~ Security Building with on-site Concierge.

Residents get Discounted Memberships for MATRIX, a World-Class Spa and Fitness Center ~ convenient Ground-level Retail includes Restaurants, Coffee and more ~ DOWNTOWN DENVER is your PLAYGROUND ~ Walk to Shops, Restaurants, Museums, Clubs, South Broadway Entertainment District and more ~ Easy Access to EVERYTHING!

Link to the Matrix gym/spa:
https://matrixfitnessandspa.com/#gym

LOCATION: 975 N Lincoln St #4D-North Tower
AVAILABLE: August 1
RENT: $2,295 per month - which INCLUDES Heat/ AC/ HOA and ALL Amenities.
DEPOSIT: $2,295
LEASE TERM: 12 to 24 Months
PETS: Sorry no pets

For a Showing call Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

www.irdenver.com

...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N have any available units?
975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N have?
Some of 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N currently offering any rent specials?
975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N pet-friendly?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N is pet friendly.
Does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N offer parking?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N offers parking.
Does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N have a pool?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N has a pool.
Does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N have accessible units?
No, 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N does not have accessible units.
Does 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 975 N Lincoln St # 4D-N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morris Manor
2727 West 33rd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University