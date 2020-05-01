All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

9719 th Street

9719 Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

9719 Forest Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
816 Square Feet
Slab Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
European-Style Cabinetry
Concrete Ceilings
Carpet Flooring in Living Area
Flat Screen TV in Living Room
Flat Screen TV in the Bedroom
Full Size Washer/Dryer
Walk-In Closet with custom closet system
1 Attached & Secured Parking Space
Social Club
Complimentary Gym Membership
Pool/Hot tubs
Media/Screening Rooms
Business Center
24-Hour Concierge
Full Time Doorman
Dip in the Pool
Sunset From Spa
Wine on the Terrace
Retreat to the Lounge
There is First Floor Retail: Revolution Cleaners, Connect by Hertz, Snarfs Sandwiches, and Ninety Plus Coffee
Virtual Art Gallery
Spire. Live. Love. Play
Floor to Ceiling Exterior Glass Walls
One of the Tallest Residential Buildings in the Western United States
Directly Across the Street From the Denver Convention Center, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and a Few Blocks from Larimer Square, Lower Downtown, the Pepsi Center, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the 16th Street Mall
2-Level Amenity Area Has a State-of-the-Art Health Club Facility, Media Room, Pool-Side Club Room/Bar, Billiards Room, and Landscaped Outdoor Terrace with Grilling Areas, Fire Pit, Outdoor Pools, Hot Tubs and Wireless Internet.
SPIRE is one of the nation s largest and Denvers first residential tower on track for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED ) certification, which translates to enhanced energy efficiency and improved indoor air quality while utilizing environmentally friendly building materials

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 th Street have any available units?
9719 th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9719 th Street have?
Some of 9719 th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9719 th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9719 th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9719 th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9719 th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9719 th Street offers parking.
Does 9719 th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9719 th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 th Street have a pool?
Yes, 9719 th Street has a pool.
Does 9719 th Street have accessible units?
No, 9719 th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9719 th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
