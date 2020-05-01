9719 th Street

Amenities
816 Square Feet
Slab Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
European-Style Cabinetry
Concrete Ceilings
Carpet Flooring in Living Area
Flat Screen TV in Living Room
Flat Screen TV in the Bedroom
Full Size Washer/Dryer
Walk-In Closet with custom closet system
1 Attached & Secured Parking Space
Social Club
Complimentary Gym Membership
Pool/Hot tubs
Media/Screening Rooms
Business Center
24-Hour Concierge
Full Time Doorman
Dip in the Pool
Sunset From Spa
Wine on the Terrace
Retreat to the Lounge
There is First Floor Retail: Revolution Cleaners, Connect by Hertz, Snarfs Sandwiches, and Ninety Plus Coffee
Virtual Art Gallery
Spire. Live. Love. Play
Floor to Ceiling Exterior Glass Walls
One of the Tallest Residential Buildings in the Western United States
Directly Across the Street From the Denver Convention Center, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and a Few Blocks from Larimer Square, Lower Downtown, the Pepsi Center, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, and the 16th Street Mall
2-Level Amenity Area Has a State-of-the-Art Health Club Facility, Media Room, Pool-Side Club Room/Bar, Billiards Room, and Landscaped Outdoor Terrace with Grilling Areas, Fire Pit, Outdoor Pools, Hot Tubs and Wireless Internet.
SPIRE is one of the nation s largest and Denvers first residential tower on track for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED ) certification, which translates to enhanced energy efficiency and improved indoor air quality while utilizing environmentally friendly building materials