969 Kalamath

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Arts District Victorian - This remodeled Victorian is in the heart of all that Denver has to offer...one mile from downtown, one block from the Santa Fe Arts District, and walking distance to Lincoln Park, great restaurants, breweries, bike paths, and the light rail! The open concept interior boasts upgrades including granite slab countertops, beetle kill pine floors, and stainless steel appliances. The outdoor space is fully fenced/gated, has a pergola, two-car detached garage, and a new sprinkler system.



(RLNE5616141)