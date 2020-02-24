All apartments in Denver
969 Kalamath

969 Kalamath St · No Longer Available
Location

969 Kalamath St, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable Arts District Victorian - This remodeled Victorian is in the heart of all that Denver has to offer...one mile from downtown, one block from the Santa Fe Arts District, and walking distance to Lincoln Park, great restaurants, breweries, bike paths, and the light rail! The open concept interior boasts upgrades including granite slab countertops, beetle kill pine floors, and stainless steel appliances. The outdoor space is fully fenced/gated, has a pergola, two-car detached garage, and a new sprinkler system.

(RLNE5616141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 Kalamath have any available units?
969 Kalamath doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 969 Kalamath have?
Some of 969 Kalamath's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 Kalamath currently offering any rent specials?
969 Kalamath is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Kalamath pet-friendly?
No, 969 Kalamath is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 969 Kalamath offer parking?
Yes, 969 Kalamath offers parking.
Does 969 Kalamath have units with washers and dryers?
No, 969 Kalamath does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Kalamath have a pool?
No, 969 Kalamath does not have a pool.
Does 969 Kalamath have accessible units?
No, 969 Kalamath does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Kalamath have units with dishwashers?
No, 969 Kalamath does not have units with dishwashers.

