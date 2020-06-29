961 Grant St

Amenities
Quaint Studio Cap Hill: Easy Walk to 16th St Mall - Property Id: 161008
Urban life to its fullest in North Capitol Hill, all within walking distance of the State Capitol, Quality Hill Historic District, Cheesman Park, Governors Park and Civic Center Park, museums such as the Molly Brown House and Clyfford Still Museum, local restaurants and bars.
As a cyclist-friendly city, jump on your bike for a short commute with access to Grant Street and Logan Street, to great entertainment spots such as Filmore Auditorium, Ogden Theatre and the Colorado Convention Center.
Interiors:
Spacious Floor Plans |Open, Light-Filled Layouts | Updated Finishes |Double paned windows | Ceiling fans
Community Features:
Outdoor greenspace | BBQ area | Change Point Onsite Laundry | Surface and garage parking | Bike storage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161008
Property Id 161008
(RLNE5707405)