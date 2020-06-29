All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 961 Grant St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
961 Grant St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

961 Grant St

961 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

961 Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
Quaint Studio Cap Hill: Easy Walk to 16th St Mall - Property Id: 161008

Urban life to its fullest in North Capitol Hill, all within walking distance of the State Capitol, Quality Hill Historic District, Cheesman Park, Governors Park and Civic Center Park, museums such as the Molly Brown House and Clyfford Still Museum, local restaurants and bars.

As a cyclist-friendly city, jump on your bike for a short commute with access to Grant Street and Logan Street, to great entertainment spots such as Filmore Auditorium, Ogden Theatre and the Colorado Convention Center.

Interiors:
Spacious Floor Plans |Open, Light-Filled Layouts | Updated Finishes |Double paned windows | Ceiling fans

Community Features:
Outdoor greenspace | BBQ area | Change Point Onsite Laundry | Surface and garage parking | Bike storage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161008
Property Id 161008

(RLNE5707405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Grant St have any available units?
961 Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 961 Grant St have?
Some of 961 Grant St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
961 Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 961 Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 961 Grant St offers parking.
Does 961 Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Grant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Grant St have a pool?
No, 961 Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 961 Grant St have accessible units?
No, 961 Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University