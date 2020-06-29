961 Grant St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated gym

Quaint Studio Cap Hill: Easy Walk to 16th St Mall - Property Id: 161008



Urban life to its fullest in North Capitol Hill, all within walking distance of the State Capitol, Quality Hill Historic District, Cheesman Park, Governors Park and Civic Center Park, museums such as the Molly Brown House and Clyfford Still Museum, local restaurants and bars.



As a cyclist-friendly city, jump on your bike for a short commute with access to Grant Street and Logan Street, to great entertainment spots such as Filmore Auditorium, Ogden Theatre and the Colorado Convention Center.



Interiors:

Spacious Floor Plans |Open, Light-Filled Layouts | Updated Finishes |Double paned windows | Ceiling fans



Community Features:

Outdoor greenspace | BBQ area | Change Point Onsite Laundry | Surface and garage parking | Bike storage

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161008

(RLNE5707405)