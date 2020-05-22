All apartments in Denver
9449 East 52nd Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:40 PM

9449 East 52nd Avenue

9449 East 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9449 East 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80022
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1874058.

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Stapleton will welcome you with 2,830 square feet of living space!

The open floor plan offers light and bright family and dining rooms. The updated kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, and quartz countertops. The upper level offers an oversized sun-filled master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and master bath, 2 additional large bedrooms with closet organizers, a full bath, and a convenient upper laundry room. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement which includes a rec room, 4th bedroom, and custom bathroom. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, or fenced yard. Spend quality time at the community pool. Within walking distance is Wicker Park. Also nearby are the Shops at Northfield Stapleton, outdoor festivals, a trail system that can easily take you to Stapleton's best amenities, Downtown Denver, DIA, Anschutz Medical Center, and so much more!

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and snow removal.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9449 East 52nd Avenue have any available units?
9449 East 52nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9449 East 52nd Avenue have?
Some of 9449 East 52nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9449 East 52nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9449 East 52nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9449 East 52nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9449 East 52nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9449 East 52nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9449 East 52nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9449 East 52nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9449 East 52nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9449 East 52nd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9449 East 52nd Avenue has a pool.
Does 9449 East 52nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9449 East 52nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9449 East 52nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9449 East 52nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
