Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:26 AM

9430 E Girard Ave Apt 6

9430 East Girard Avenue · (720) 513-2416
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9430 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
This two-bedroom upper floor unit features beautiful laminate floors throughout the condo to give it a great modern feel. The kitchen includes Granite-like counters and all new Stainless Steel appliances including an electric range, microwave, fridge and dishwasher. The entire unit was recently painted and updated and ample space for kitchen dining. There is a cozy balcony off of the kitchen to see all the comings and goings around the area. A large pantry and storage closet in the kitchen adds a lot of functionality to the space. This unit also includes Air Conditioning and Gas Heat.

This home is available TODAY! It is a vacant unit ready for you to move-in. Contactless showings are available. Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease

The living room area is anchored by a large fireplace and mantle. The master bedroom includes an attached half bath that is private from your guests while entertaining and has great shelving for storage. Each bedroom is more than adequately sized. The second bedroom is great for roommates, guests or an extra space for an office. The full bath includes 4-pieces, including a tub and shower combo.
This condo complex has beautifully kept grounds. No more yard work or snow plowing with this property. All of that are included in the rental rate. This community is located near shops, restaurants, night life and easy access to the Denver Highways I-25 and 225 and just minutes to DTC. It is super close to the Dayton Light Rail Station as well. The community includes a pool (not currently open due to Covid-19 outbreak), clubhouse and a reserved parking space in a gated parking lot. Close proximity to Cherry Creek State Park and Cherry Creek Reservoir and all that outdoor adventure. Several smaller parks are just a short walk away from the front door.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric) ///

Water, Sewer, Trash are included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees -- Sorry No Dogs in this HOA, Only COOL Cats and Kittens (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit.

This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.
360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
https://pmielevation.info/9430-E-GIRARD-AVE-UNIT-6-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Today
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Dogs, Only Cool Cats and Kittens
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]
Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo
Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)
Complete all of the Required Information
Hit Submit
Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application
Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

More Information:

Income Requirements:
Minimum of three times the rent charged on the residence with Verifiable Proof of Income (Min. 2 months of paystubs or 2 years of tax returns if self-employed/1099 or Offer Letter for Future Employment).

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Application Fee - $40 per Adult
Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month
Pet Application Fees - $20
Pet Initiation Fee - $200
Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet
Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)
Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)
$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only
$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)
Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant
First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:
Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: 12-Month Minimum
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

