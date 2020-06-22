9385 East Center Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool elevator clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Available now. In a 55+ community. Huge (1710 sq. ft.) beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths in a great location. Elevator. One Bedrooms on each end of this unit with a bathroom attached. Two garage parking spaces included. OWNER PAYS HOA includes a great clubhouse, with Indoor and Outdoor Pools, Workout facility, Community Center, Golf Course, Restaurant. Surrounding: Common Ground Gold Course, Highline Canal and Expo Park for fantastic walking trails, King Soopers, Costco, Target, Sprouts, Applebees, plus much more shipping, and dining. Security deposit is equal to 1 months rent. Owner pays HOA, water, trash, and gas. Tenants pay electric. Owner is open to pets with refundable pet deposit and approval. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Please call 303 242 0059 to schedule a showing or schedule a showing by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery