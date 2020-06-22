All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9385 East Center Avenue

9385 East Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9385 East Center Avenue, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Available now. In a 55+ community. Huge (1710 sq. ft.) beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths in a great location. Elevator. One Bedrooms on each end of this unit with a bathroom attached. Two garage parking spaces included. OWNER PAYS HOA includes a great clubhouse, with Indoor and Outdoor Pools, Workout facility, Community Center, Golf Course, Restaurant. Surrounding: Common Ground Gold Course, Highline Canal and Expo Park for fantastic walking trails, King Soopers, Costco, Target, Sprouts, Applebees, plus much more shipping, and dining. Security deposit is equal to 1 months rent. Owner pays HOA, water, trash, and gas. Tenants pay electric. Owner is open to pets with refundable pet deposit and approval. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Please call 303 242 0059 to schedule a showing or schedule a showing by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9385 East Center Avenue have any available units?
9385 East Center Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9385 East Center Avenue have?
Some of 9385 East Center Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9385 East Center Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9385 East Center Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9385 East Center Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9385 East Center Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9385 East Center Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9385 East Center Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9385 East Center Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9385 East Center Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9385 East Center Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9385 East Center Avenue has a pool.
Does 9385 East Center Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9385 East Center Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9385 East Center Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9385 East Center Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
