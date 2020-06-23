All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 935 Perry St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
935 Perry St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

935 Perry St

935 North Perry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

935 North Perry Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Brick duplex, in a quiet neighborhood on large lot with a big backyard.  Just a few minutes walk to the light rail station, shopping, parks, and recreation.  Quickly get to downtown, or anywhere else! This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.  2nd-floor balcony with lots of natural light, a larger bay window and big kitchen.  Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the main living space bedrooms.  Washer and Dryer Included! Plenty of off-street parking in the back with alley access.

NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Section 8 Accepted.  Professionally Managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Perry St have any available units?
935 Perry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 935 Perry St currently offering any rent specials?
935 Perry St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Perry St pet-friendly?
No, 935 Perry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 935 Perry St offer parking?
No, 935 Perry St does not offer parking.
Does 935 Perry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 Perry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Perry St have a pool?
No, 935 Perry St does not have a pool.
Does 935 Perry St have accessible units?
No, 935 Perry St does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Perry St have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Perry St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 935 Perry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 Perry St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University