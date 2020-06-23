935 Perry St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

Brick duplex, in a quiet neighborhood on large lot with a big backyard. Just a few minutes walk to the light rail station, shopping, parks, and recreation. Quickly get to downtown, or anywhere else! This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. 2nd-floor balcony with lots of natural light, a larger bay window and big kitchen. Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the main living space bedrooms. Washer and Dryer Included! Plenty of off-street parking in the back with alley access.



NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Section 8 Accepted. Professionally Managed by Rivendell Real Estate.