Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:25 PM

934 Lafayette Street Top

934 North Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

934 North Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a14491085 ---- Located on a beautiful, tree-lined street just blocks from Cheesman Park and local boutiques, bistros, coffee shops, theaters, and more! This apartment is in an unbeatable location! Walk or bike anywhere! Original hardwood floors, claw foot tub trim and doors keeps the charm in this adorable upstairs apartment. Unit has granite kitchen counter tops and will be getting new stainless fridge any day! New high efficiency AC and heating installed within last 2 years. Deposit: One months Rent On Site Laundry Free off street parking All utilities included! (Water/Sewer/Electric/Heat/Trash) Cats welcome and dogs approved on a case-by-case basis. Pet Rent: $30/mo Pet Deposit: $250 refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Lafayette Street Top have any available units?
934 Lafayette Street Top doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 Lafayette Street Top have?
Some of 934 Lafayette Street Top's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Lafayette Street Top currently offering any rent specials?
934 Lafayette Street Top is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Lafayette Street Top pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Lafayette Street Top is pet friendly.
Does 934 Lafayette Street Top offer parking?
Yes, 934 Lafayette Street Top offers parking.
Does 934 Lafayette Street Top have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 Lafayette Street Top does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Lafayette Street Top have a pool?
No, 934 Lafayette Street Top does not have a pool.
Does 934 Lafayette Street Top have accessible units?
No, 934 Lafayette Street Top does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Lafayette Street Top have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 Lafayette Street Top does not have units with dishwashers.

