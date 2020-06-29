934 Lafayette Street Top

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a14491085 ---- Located on a beautiful, tree-lined street just blocks from Cheesman Park and local boutiques, bistros, coffee shops, theaters, and more! This apartment is in an unbeatable location! Walk or bike anywhere! Original hardwood floors, claw foot tub trim and doors keeps the charm in this adorable upstairs apartment. Unit has granite kitchen counter tops and will be getting new stainless fridge any day! New high efficiency AC and heating installed within last 2 years. Deposit: One months Rent On Site Laundry Free off street parking All utilities included! (Water/Sewer/Electric/Heat/Trash) Cats welcome and dogs approved on a case-by-case basis. Pet Rent: $30/mo Pet Deposit: $250 refundable