925 Lincoln Street 5h South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool hot tub

This two bedroom and two full bathroom condo has location, location , location. Walk into a large foyer with closet space and very nice lighting. Living room is large with sliding glass door to large balcony with great views. Master bedroom is good size. Kitchen is large with very nice cabinets and granite counter tops. A new dishwasher and microwave will be installed soon. Washer Dryer in unit. Facilities of the Beauvallon are available. Showing appointments are made through contact tab on all websites. Available June 01, 2019. . . .