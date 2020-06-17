All apartments in Denver
9180 E. Center Avenue #7C

9180 East Center Avenue · (303) 861-4421
Location

9180 East Center Avenue, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C - Windsor Garden Condo · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Amenities

55+ luxury condominium - Windsor Garden Senior Community. Must be 55+ to reside.! BUILT-INS! STUDY! HUGE SET BACK FROM THE STREET! No other remodeled Windsor Gardens condo has the quantity and quality of amenities. It is the standard by which all remodeled condos are judged. Redesigned gourmet kitchen with raised panel maple cabinets & granite countertops. Come see the study and the built-in fireplace, bookcase, art niches & TV. Features too numerous to mention. If you have decided you deserve a gorgeous residence to enjoy your retirement years, you need look no further. Entertain your friends in elegance. Sit in the enclosed lanai and enjoy the view. You have to see this one to believe it! 24 hour private security patrol and secure building entry provide that safe, peace of mind. 855 sq. ft. 1 Bdr, I Bath. Thermal insulated windows. Enclosed Single car garage. Elevator building. Common area Laundry. $1350 mo. $1350 deposit, $50 app fee, one time $100 admin fee, Water, trash, sewer, & gas (heat & hot water) included. Dogs & cats welcome with $300 refundable pet deposit & $30 mo. pet rent. Come take a look!
Jeff Henry
Shockcor, Inc.
303-861-4421
jhenry@shockcor.com
www.shockcor.com

(RLNE5589820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C have any available units?
9180 E. Center Avenue #7C has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C have?
Some of 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C currently offering any rent specials?
9180 E. Center Avenue #7C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C pet-friendly?
Yes, 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C is pet friendly.
Does 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C offer parking?
Yes, 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C does offer parking.
Does 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C have a pool?
No, 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C does not have a pool.
Does 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C have accessible units?
No, 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C does not have accessible units.
Does 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C have units with dishwashers?
No, 9180 E. Center Avenue #7C does not have units with dishwashers.
