9180 E. Center Avenue #7C

55+ luxury condominium - Windsor Garden Senior Community. Must be 55+ to reside.! BUILT-INS! STUDY! HUGE SET BACK FROM THE STREET! No other remodeled Windsor Gardens condo has the quantity and quality of amenities. It is the standard by which all remodeled condos are judged. Redesigned gourmet kitchen with raised panel maple cabinets & granite countertops. Come see the study and the built-in fireplace, bookcase, art niches & TV. Features too numerous to mention. If you have decided you deserve a gorgeous residence to enjoy your retirement years, you need look no further. Entertain your friends in elegance. Sit in the enclosed lanai and enjoy the view. You have to see this one to believe it! 24 hour private security patrol and secure building entry provide that safe, peace of mind. 855 sq. ft. 1 Bdr, I Bath. Thermal insulated windows. Enclosed Single car garage. Elevator building. Common area Laundry. $1350 mo. $1350 deposit, $50 app fee, one time $100 admin fee, Water, trash, sewer, & gas (heat & hot water) included. Dogs & cats welcome with $300 refundable pet deposit & $30 mo. pet rent. Come take a look!

