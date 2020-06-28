All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:16 PM

9120 East Girard Avenue

9120 East Girard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9120 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great condo has over 1,200 square feet of great living space with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms!

There is a wonderful layout which includes a full living room, and a great kitchen with breakfast nook, a spacious pantry, and appliances including a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. There is a wood-burning fireplace, and a great balcony for you to enjoy! You will also have access to the community pool, clubhouse, and laundry facility.

Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent!

Pets may be negotiable with deposit and owner approval.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9120 East Girard Avenue have any available units?
9120 East Girard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9120 East Girard Avenue have?
Some of 9120 East Girard Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9120 East Girard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9120 East Girard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9120 East Girard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9120 East Girard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9120 East Girard Avenue offer parking?
No, 9120 East Girard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9120 East Girard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9120 East Girard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9120 East Girard Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9120 East Girard Avenue has a pool.
Does 9120 East Girard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9120 East Girard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9120 East Girard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9120 East Girard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
