9120 East Girard Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great condo has over 1,200 square feet of great living space with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms!



There is a wonderful layout which includes a full living room, and a great kitchen with breakfast nook, a spacious pantry, and appliances including a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. There is a wood-burning fireplace, and a great balcony for you to enjoy! You will also have access to the community pool, clubhouse, and laundry facility.



Water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent!



Pets may be negotiable with deposit and owner approval.



