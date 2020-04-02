All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9117 East Nassau Avenue

9117 East Nassau Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9117 East Nassau Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
9117 E Nassau Ave, Denver, CO 80237 - Available November 1st!

Check out this incredible townhouse located close to the Tech Center, Cherry Creek State Park, and I-225/I-25! Huge fitness center, pool, athletic courts, and more! This unit is located near the end and has easy access to the large grass area next to it!

Spacious layout with large living room and flex area off of the remodeled kitchen! The courtyard in back is great for entertaining and leads to the two covered parking spots. This awesome community has a swimming pool, tennis court, and basketball court! No fee for use and no HOA fees for this home.

Features:
- Remodeled kitchen!
- Newer appliances, french door refrigerator!
- Hardwood floor throughout first level!
- Master bedroom upstairs!
- Fitness center!
- Pool, tennis courts, and basketball courts!
- Private courtyard
- Two covered parking spots
- Much more!

Rent: $1,795
Deposit: $1,795
Utilities: $75/month, includes water, trash, sewer
Application: $35
Pets allowed (breed restrictions). $200 deposit + $20/month pet rent

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group.

Apply now! https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=04f3dbac-9f4e-449c-8e71-da2a9a493d8d&source=Website

To schedule your showing, text or email Derek Boone at: (615) 484-1259 or Derek.Boone@realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

