9117 East Nassau Avenue

9117 E Nassau Ave, Denver, CO 80237 - Available November 1st!



Check out this incredible townhouse located close to the Tech Center, Cherry Creek State Park, and I-225/I-25! Huge fitness center, pool, athletic courts, and more! This unit is located near the end and has easy access to the large grass area next to it!



Spacious layout with large living room and flex area off of the remodeled kitchen! The courtyard in back is great for entertaining and leads to the two covered parking spots. This awesome community has a swimming pool, tennis court, and basketball court! No fee for use and no HOA fees for this home.



Features:

- Remodeled kitchen!

- Newer appliances, french door refrigerator!

- Hardwood floor throughout first level!

- Master bedroom upstairs!

- Fitness center!

- Pool, tennis courts, and basketball courts!

- Private courtyard

- Two covered parking spots

- Much more!



Rent: $1,795

Deposit: $1,795

Utilities: $75/month, includes water, trash, sewer

Application: $35

Pets allowed (breed restrictions). $200 deposit + $20/month pet rent



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group.



Apply now! https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=04f3dbac-9f4e-449c-8e71-da2a9a493d8d&source=Website



To schedule your showing, text or email Derek Boone at: (615) 484-1259 or Derek.Boone@realatlas.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.