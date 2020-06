Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym pool sauna

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage lobby sauna

909 Logan Street #8E Available 07/01/19 2 Bed Condo in the Barrington ! - This well maintained 2 bed/2bath condo is in the heart of Denver in the Barrington Building.

Laminate flooring throughout the common areas, updated baths.

Cozy and easy to access building with secured entrance..

Full size deck with city views

Coveted deeded parking spot in garage

Updated building lobby.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4934383)