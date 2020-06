Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Available July 6th



This delightful town home unit home with spacious kitchen and counter top area, features a separate dining area. All Bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath.



It features two reserved carport, an enclosed patio and storage area.



Community swimming pool and basketball court within 100 feet of front door.



No Section 8, No Pets, No Smoking