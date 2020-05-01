All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
908 Wolff Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

908 Wolff Street

908 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,594 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, such as Joseph P Martinez Park and Sloans Lake Park. Also nearby are Sloans Entertainment District and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail and Park N Ride.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Wolff Street have any available units?
908 Wolff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Wolff Street have?
Some of 908 Wolff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Wolff Street currently offering any rent specials?
908 Wolff Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Wolff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Wolff Street is pet friendly.
Does 908 Wolff Street offer parking?
Yes, 908 Wolff Street does offer parking.
Does 908 Wolff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 Wolff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Wolff Street have a pool?
No, 908 Wolff Street does not have a pool.
Does 908 Wolff Street have accessible units?
No, 908 Wolff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Wolff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Wolff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
