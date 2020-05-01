908 Wolff Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,594 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, such as Joseph P Martinez Park and Sloans Lake Park. Also nearby are Sloans Entertainment District and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to the Light Rail and Park N Ride.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.