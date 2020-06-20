9063 E Oxford Dr

Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom townhome in a quiet community - Property Id: 100020
You are going to love this Amazing & Spacious 4 bedroom townhome in a quiet community. It feels like a house but with none of the maintenance that comes with a house. Someone else even shovels the snow! Nicely remodeled and close to everything!
Key Features:
* Four Large Bedrooms
* Four Bathrooms
* Attached Carport with two spaces
* Big Kitchen
* Finished Basement
* Laundry in Unit
* A/C
* Fireplace
* Big Covered Patio
* Tons of Storage
* Pool
* Clubhouse w/ Fitness
* Tons of Green Space throughout the complex
* Walk To The Lightrail (Dayton Station)
Close to the Denver Tech Center (DTC), shopping, dining, major highways and lightrail station.
$2,500 security and first month due at move in. Qualified applicants only please.
Email me with questions or to set up a showing to see this great townhouse.
Owner Pays water, trash & recycling!
Less
Welcome Home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100020
Property Id 100020
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4702158)