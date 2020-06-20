9063 E Oxford Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Spacious 4 bedroom townhome in a quiet community - Property Id: 100020



You are going to love this Amazing & Spacious 4 bedroom townhome in a quiet community. It feels like a house but with none of the maintenance that comes with a house. Someone else even shovels the snow! Nicely remodeled and close to everything!



Key Features:

* Four Large Bedrooms

* Four Bathrooms

* Attached Carport with two spaces

* Big Kitchen

* Finished Basement

* Laundry in Unit

* A/C

* Fireplace

* Big Covered Patio

* Tons of Storage

* Pool

* Clubhouse w/ Fitness

* Tons of Green Space throughout the complex

* Walk To The Lightrail (Dayton Station)



Close to the Denver Tech Center (DTC), shopping, dining, major highways and lightrail station.



$2,500 security and first month due at move in. Qualified applicants only please.

Email me with questions or to set up a showing to see this great townhouse.



Owner Pays water, trash & recycling!

Welcome Home!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100020

No Dogs Allowed



