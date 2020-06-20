All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

9063 E Oxford Dr

9063 East Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9063 East Oxford Drive, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Spacious 4 bedroom townhome in a quiet community - Property Id: 100020

You are going to love this Amazing & Spacious 4 bedroom townhome in a quiet community. It feels like a house but with none of the maintenance that comes with a house. Someone else even shovels the snow! Nicely remodeled and close to everything!

Key Features:
* Four Large Bedrooms
* Four Bathrooms
* Attached Carport with two spaces
* Big Kitchen
* Finished Basement
* Laundry in Unit
* A/C
* Fireplace
* Big Covered Patio
* Tons of Storage
* Pool
* Clubhouse w/ Fitness
* Tons of Green Space throughout the complex
* Walk To The Lightrail (Dayton Station)

Close to the Denver Tech Center (DTC), shopping, dining, major highways and lightrail station.

$2,500 security and first month due at move in. Qualified applicants only please.
Email me with questions or to set up a showing to see this great townhouse.

Owner Pays water, trash & recycling!
Welcome Home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100020
Property Id 100020

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4702158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9063 E Oxford Dr have any available units?
9063 E Oxford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9063 E Oxford Dr have?
Some of 9063 E Oxford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9063 E Oxford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9063 E Oxford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9063 E Oxford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9063 E Oxford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9063 E Oxford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9063 E Oxford Dr offers parking.
Does 9063 E Oxford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9063 E Oxford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9063 E Oxford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9063 E Oxford Dr has a pool.
Does 9063 E Oxford Dr have accessible units?
No, 9063 E Oxford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9063 E Oxford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9063 E Oxford Dr has units with dishwashers.
