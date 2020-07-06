9005 E Lehigh Ave

Amenities

Available 05/08/20 Remodeled 2 bdrm 1.5 bath Townhome DTC - Property Id: 263581



Remodeled Two Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Cherry Creek Townhomes. Perfect location, quiet neighborhood with great access. (Yosemite between I-225 and Hampden). Available May. This townhome includes:



Washer and dryer in unit

Dishwasher

Walk-in closet

One garage space with storage

Central a/c

Ceiling fan

Lots of off street parking

Pool community

Lots of grassy areas and open space, does not feel like "high density" living

Walking distance to light rail station, bus stop, shops and restaurants. Close to Cherry Creek State Park.



Available May. Rent is $1395 per month, with a $1395 deposit. No smokers please. Small pet considered with approval. Respond to this ad or call or text Joyce to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263581

