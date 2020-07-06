All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

9005 E Lehigh Ave

9005 East Lehigh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9005 East Lehigh Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 05/08/20 Remodeled 2 bdrm 1.5 bath Townhome DTC - Property Id: 263581

Remodeled Two Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Cherry Creek Townhomes. Perfect location, quiet neighborhood with great access. (Yosemite between I-225 and Hampden). Available May. This townhome includes:

Washer and dryer in unit
Dishwasher
Walk-in closet
One garage space with storage
Central a/c
Ceiling fan
Lots of off street parking
Pool community
Lots of grassy areas and open space, does not feel like "high density" living
Walking distance to light rail station, bus stop, shops and restaurants. Close to Cherry Creek State Park.

Available May. Rent is $1395 per month, with a $1395 deposit. No smokers please. Small pet considered with approval. Respond to this ad or call or text Joyce to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263581
Property Id 263581

(RLNE5706471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 E Lehigh Ave have any available units?
9005 E Lehigh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9005 E Lehigh Ave have?
Some of 9005 E Lehigh Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 E Lehigh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9005 E Lehigh Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 E Lehigh Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9005 E Lehigh Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9005 E Lehigh Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9005 E Lehigh Ave offers parking.
Does 9005 E Lehigh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9005 E Lehigh Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 E Lehigh Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9005 E Lehigh Ave has a pool.
Does 9005 E Lehigh Ave have accessible units?
No, 9005 E Lehigh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 E Lehigh Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9005 E Lehigh Ave has units with dishwashers.

