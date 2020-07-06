9005 E Lehigh Ave

Amenities
Available 05/08/20 Remodeled 2 bdrm 1.5 bath Townhome DTC - Property Id: 263581
Remodeled Two Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Cherry Creek Townhomes. Perfect location, quiet neighborhood with great access. (Yosemite between I-225 and Hampden). Available May. This townhome includes:
Washer and dryer in unit
Dishwasher
Walk-in closet
One garage space with storage
Central a/c
Ceiling fan
Lots of off street parking
Pool community
Lots of grassy areas and open space, does not feel like "high density" living
Walking distance to light rail station, bus stop, shops and restaurants. Close to Cherry Creek State Park.
Available May. Rent is $1395 per month, with a $1395 deposit. No smokers please. Small pet considered with approval. Respond to this ad or call or text Joyce to schedule a showing.
