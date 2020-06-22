All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8536 East 25th Place

8536 East 25th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8536 East 25th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** 6 MONTH LEASE ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #772192.

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Stapleton will welcome you with 1,059 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy all that Stapleton has to offer! Greenway Park only blocks away, including a dog park for your furry friend, while Central Park is a short drive away. Shopping is only a few minutes away at 29th Street, or head up to the Shops at Northfield Stapleton. Travel is easy with access to I-70, I-270, and I-225.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8536 East 25th Place have any available units?
8536 East 25th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8536 East 25th Place have?
Some of 8536 East 25th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8536 East 25th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8536 East 25th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8536 East 25th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8536 East 25th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8536 East 25th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8536 East 25th Place does offer parking.
Does 8536 East 25th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8536 East 25th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8536 East 25th Place have a pool?
No, 8536 East 25th Place does not have a pool.
Does 8536 East 25th Place have accessible units?
No, 8536 East 25th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8536 East 25th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8536 East 25th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
