8536 East 25th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** 6 MONTH LEASE ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #772192.



This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Stapleton will welcome you with 1,059 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy all that Stapleton has to offer! Greenway Park only blocks away, including a dog park for your furry friend, while Central Park is a short drive away. Shopping is only a few minutes away at 29th Street, or head up to the Shops at Northfield Stapleton. Travel is easy with access to I-70, I-270, and I-225.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and recycling.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #772192.



*** 6 MONTH LEASE ***



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.