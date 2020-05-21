Amenities

853 Ogden St. #4 Available 10/01/19 Capitol Hill 1bed 1ba top floor All utitlities paid and yard care Secure building - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Awesome 1 bedroom apt in the heart of Capitol Hill. New paint. Redone hardwoods and new linoleum. Walk to King Soopers and restaurants. All utilities PAID 853 Ogden - This one is on the second floor and is apt #4. Large living room. 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Lots of closets. Laundry can be done on site with coin operated washer and dryer on the lower level. You can't match this price with square footage and all utilities included in your rent. WOW! Swamp cooler in common areas - can open doors to get cold air flowing through unit. Neutral decor. Great tenants in building TOO!!! Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. No dogs, no exceptions. Cats are negotiable with an extra $100 per pet if approved. 700 sf. All utilities paid by owner. Please drive by and check out the neighborhood and the building to see if it meets your criteria before calling us to set up an appt as we are 30 min away. Call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address so he can respond quickly. Thanks. Outside smoking only. And did I mention that all utilities are paid. One payment all utilities paid by owner.



(RLNE2457521)