Home
/
Denver, CO
/
853 Ogden St. #4
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

853 Ogden St. #4

853 N Ogden St · No Longer Available
Location

853 N Ogden St, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
853 Ogden St. #4 Available 10/01/19 Capitol Hill 1bed 1ba top floor All utitlities paid and yard care Secure building - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
Awesome 1 bedroom apt in the heart of Capitol Hill. New paint. Redone hardwoods and new linoleum. Walk to King Soopers and restaurants. All utilities PAID 853 Ogden - This one is on the second floor and is apt #4. Large living room. 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Lots of closets. Laundry can be done on site with coin operated washer and dryer on the lower level. You can't match this price with square footage and all utilities included in your rent. WOW! Swamp cooler in common areas - can open doors to get cold air flowing through unit. Neutral decor. Great tenants in building TOO!!! Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. No dogs, no exceptions. Cats are negotiable with an extra $100 per pet if approved. 700 sf. All utilities paid by owner. Please drive by and check out the neighborhood and the building to see if it meets your criteria before calling us to set up an appt as we are 30 min away. Call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address so he can respond quickly. Thanks. Outside smoking only. And did I mention that all utilities are paid. One payment all utilities paid by owner.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2457521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 Ogden St. #4 have any available units?
853 Ogden St. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 853 Ogden St. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
853 Ogden St. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 Ogden St. #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 Ogden St. #4 is pet friendly.
Does 853 Ogden St. #4 offer parking?
No, 853 Ogden St. #4 does not offer parking.
Does 853 Ogden St. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 853 Ogden St. #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 Ogden St. #4 have a pool?
No, 853 Ogden St. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 853 Ogden St. #4 have accessible units?
No, 853 Ogden St. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 853 Ogden St. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 853 Ogden St. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 853 Ogden St. #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 853 Ogden St. #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
