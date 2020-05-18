All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:03 PM

841 South Holly Street

841 South Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

841 South Holly Street, Denver, CO 80246
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Virginia Vale will welcome you with 1,312 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, and a shared washer and dryer. Parking for this property is on street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or sunroom! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Garland Park. Also nearby are Lillipop Lake, King Soopers, Little Cesars, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Ellis Elementary School, Merrill Middle School, and George Washington High School.

Cats are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 South Holly Street have any available units?
841 South Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 South Holly Street have?
Some of 841 South Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 South Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
841 South Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 South Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 South Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 841 South Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 841 South Holly Street offers parking.
Does 841 South Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 South Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 South Holly Street have a pool?
No, 841 South Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 841 South Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 841 South Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 841 South Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 South Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
