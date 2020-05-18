841 South Holly Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Virginia Vale will welcome you with 1,312 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, and a shared washer and dryer. Parking for this property is on street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck or sunroom! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Garland Park. Also nearby are Lillipop Lake, King Soopers, Little Cesars, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Ellis Elementary School, Merrill Middle School, and George Washington High School.



Cats are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.