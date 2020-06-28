Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8374 E 51st Ave Available 10/18/19 Large single family home in Stapleton - Infinity Haus Model 2, Rarely will you find a house of this size and quality available for rent. This house has a family room with tall two-story ceilings, formal dining, main floor study with custom built-ins, and an expansive kitchen. Upgraded lighting throughout.



2nd Floor feature a large Master Suite with two closets and double sinks. In addition to the Master Suite, there are 3 more bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms.



Across the street from the Prairie Meadow Park.



4335 finished sq ft with the finished basement.



3 Car Attached Garage



Available partially furnished if needed.



