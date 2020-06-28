All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

8374 E 51st Ave

8374 East 51st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8374 East 51st Avenue, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8374 E 51st Ave Available 10/18/19 Large single family home in Stapleton - Infinity Haus Model 2, Rarely will you find a house of this size and quality available for rent. This house has a family room with tall two-story ceilings, formal dining, main floor study with custom built-ins, and an expansive kitchen. Upgraded lighting throughout.

2nd Floor feature a large Master Suite with two closets and double sinks. In addition to the Master Suite, there are 3 more bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms.

Across the street from the Prairie Meadow Park.

4335 finished sq ft with the finished basement.

3 Car Attached Garage

Available partially furnished if needed.

(RLNE5153789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8374 E 51st Ave have any available units?
8374 E 51st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8374 E 51st Ave have?
Some of 8374 E 51st Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8374 E 51st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8374 E 51st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8374 E 51st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8374 E 51st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8374 E 51st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8374 E 51st Ave offers parking.
Does 8374 E 51st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8374 E 51st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8374 E 51st Ave have a pool?
No, 8374 E 51st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8374 E 51st Ave have accessible units?
No, 8374 E 51st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8374 E 51st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8374 E 51st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
