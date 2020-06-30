837 South Grant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Wash Park Bungalow with Main Floor Master Suite



Completely renovated West Wash Park Bungalow with 3BR/2.5BA/2300SF will be available for rent 4/1. Features include a main floor Master Suite, living room with fireplace, exposed brick walls, two bedrooms plus full bathroom upstairs, beautiful hardwood floors, new kitchen with Quartz counters and Stainless Steel appliances, finished basement for office or recreation room, high ceilings on main floor, new H/E lighting throughout, detached three car garage and a huge fenced double lot with patio, professional landscaping, sprinkler system and the it's maintained by the owner. Great location that's just a short walk to Wash Park, Whole Foods, Orange Theory, Sushi Den, Old Pearl Street and more with easy access to I-25. This gem won't last so if interested call, text or email me so we can set a showing.

