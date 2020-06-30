All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

837 South Grant Street

837 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

837 South Grant Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Available 04/01/20 Wash Park Bungalow with Main Floor Master Suite - Property Id: 234501

Completely renovated West Wash Park Bungalow with 3BR/2.5BA/2300SF will be available for rent 4/1. Features include a main floor Master Suite, living room with fireplace, exposed brick walls, two bedrooms plus full bathroom upstairs, beautiful hardwood floors, new kitchen with Quartz counters and Stainless Steel appliances, finished basement for office or recreation room, high ceilings on main floor, new H/E lighting throughout, detached three car garage and a huge fenced double lot with patio, professional landscaping, sprinkler system and the it's maintained by the owner. Great location that's just a short walk to Wash Park, Whole Foods, Orange Theory, Sushi Den, Old Pearl Street and more with easy access to I-25. This gem won't last so if interested call, text or email me so we can set a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234501
Property Id 234501

(RLNE5606968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 South Grant Street have any available units?
837 South Grant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 South Grant Street have?
Some of 837 South Grant Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 South Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
837 South Grant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 South Grant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 South Grant Street is pet friendly.
Does 837 South Grant Street offer parking?
Yes, 837 South Grant Street offers parking.
Does 837 South Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 South Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 South Grant Street have a pool?
No, 837 South Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 837 South Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 837 South Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 837 South Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 South Grant Street has units with dishwashers.

