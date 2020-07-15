8300 Fairmount Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Pelican Point ranch-style townhome with two bedrooms and two baths. Lovely kitchen with all the appliances and stunning black countertops. Beautiful light fixtures. Wood floors. Gas fireplace located in the living room and shelving for the entertainment area. One bedroom has a desk unit and a Murphy bed which could be removed if necessary. Two car attached garage. A/C. End unit next to the Highline Canal walking path. This is a gated community. Additional parking for guests. Pelican Point is located just south of Lowry. It's a beauty! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103