Last updated March 8 2020

8300 Fairmount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8300 Fairmount Drive, Denver, CO 80230
Windsor

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Pelican Point ranch-style townhome with two bedrooms and two baths. Lovely kitchen with all the appliances and stunning black countertops. Beautiful light fixtures. Wood floors. Gas fireplace located in the living room and shelving for the entertainment area. One bedroom has a desk unit and a Murphy bed which could be removed if necessary. Two car attached garage. A/C. End unit next to the Highline Canal walking path. This is a gated community. Additional parking for guests. Pelican Point is located just south of Lowry. It's a beauty! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Fairmount Drive have any available units?
8300 Fairmount Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8300 Fairmount Drive have?
Some of 8300 Fairmount Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Fairmount Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Fairmount Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Fairmount Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8300 Fairmount Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8300 Fairmount Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8300 Fairmount Drive offers parking.
Does 8300 Fairmount Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Fairmount Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Fairmount Drive have a pool?
No, 8300 Fairmount Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Fairmount Drive have accessible units?
No, 8300 Fairmount Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Fairmount Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8300 Fairmount Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
