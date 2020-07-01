825 Logan Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 story 3 BR 3 bath over basement home - Beautiful 2 story over basement home, with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and over 1800 sf. Attached 2 car garage, corner lot - great neighborhood.



Gas fireplace in family room. Tall cathedral ceilings in front living area, lots of natural light!

Newer stainless appliances, very nice finishes, newer carpet and paint. Master bedroom is HUGE with enormous walk in closet!



Home is located on corner lot and has a Community pool and park close by.



(RLNE5638036)