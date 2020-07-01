All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 825 Logan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
825 Logan Street
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

825 Logan Street

825 Logan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

825 Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 story 3 BR 3 bath over basement home - Beautiful 2 story over basement home, with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and over 1800 sf. Attached 2 car garage, corner lot - great neighborhood.

Gas fireplace in family room. Tall cathedral ceilings in front living area, lots of natural light!
Newer stainless appliances, very nice finishes, newer carpet and paint. Master bedroom is HUGE with enormous walk in closet!

Home is located on corner lot and has a Community pool and park close by.

(RLNE5638036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Logan Street have any available units?
825 Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Logan Street have?
Some of 825 Logan Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
825 Logan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 825 Logan Street offer parking?
Yes, 825 Logan Street offers parking.
Does 825 Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Logan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Logan Street have a pool?
Yes, 825 Logan Street has a pool.
Does 825 Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 825 Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University