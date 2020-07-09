Amenities
8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 Available 05/15/19 Breathtaking 1BD, 1BA Condo with Two Parking Spaces and Amazing Light - THE BASICS
RENT: $1,690
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1 (full)
PARKING: Two assigned covered parking spaces, with additional street parking.
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee, which covers gas, water, sewer, trash, and parking.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE4822250)