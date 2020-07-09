Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 Available 05/15/19 Breathtaking 1BD, 1BA Condo with Two Parking Spaces and Amazing Light - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,690

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1 (full)

PARKING: Two assigned covered parking spaces, with additional street parking.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee, which covers gas, water, sewer, trash, and parking.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4822250)