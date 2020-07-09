All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201

8185 E Lowry Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Lowry Field
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8185 E Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 Available 05/15/19 Breathtaking 1BD, 1BA Condo with Two Parking Spaces and Amazing Light - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,690
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1 (full)
PARKING: Two assigned covered parking spaces, with additional street parking.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $50 HOA fee, which covers gas, water, sewer, trash, and parking.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4822250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 have any available units?
8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 have?
Some of 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8185 E. Lowry Blvd Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Mint Urban Infinity
1251 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University